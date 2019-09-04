Rehearsals Start For NOISES OFF in The West End

Following a phenomenally successful extended run at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, rehearsals begin this week for the West End transfer of Michael Frayn's side-splitting backstage comedy, Noises Off, as the company join the playwright in celebrating his 86th birthday on 8th September.

Joining the previously announced Meera Syal, Lloyd Owen, Daniel Rigby and Simon Rouse will be Sarah Hadland, Richard Henders, Lisa McGrillis, Anjli Mohindra and Adrian Richards.

After watching from the wings a production of his 1970 farce The Two of Us with Richard Briers and Lynn Redgrave, also at the Garrick Theatre, and noting that the goings on behind the scenes were funnier than out front, Michael Frayn wrote Noises Off. With technical brilliance and split-second timing, Noises Off takes us behind the scenes with a company of actors touring their tatty production of Nothing On, in a hilarious and heartfelt tribute to the unpredictability of life in the theatre.

Hailed as one of the funniest plays of all time, this rip-roaring production, directed by Jeremy Herrin (All My Sons, This House, Wolf Hall), recently played a critically-acclaimed engagement at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. Playing for a strictly limited West End season, Noises Off heads to the Garrick Theatre from 27th September 2019 to 4th January 2020.

Reprising their roles for the West End in this uproarious comedy will be:

BAFTA Television Award nominee Meera Syal (Beautiful Thing, Absolutely Anything and The Kumars at No. 42) as Dotty Otley portraying Mrs Clackett, the housekeeper with a taste for sardines.

Lloyd Owen (Cleaning Up, Monarch of the Glen and The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles) as Nothing On's director extraordinaire Lloyd Dallas.

BAFTA-winning Daniel Rigby (BBC Two's Eric & Ernie and One Man, Two Guvnor) as Garry Lejeune, who in turn gives us his best Roger Tramplemain.

Simon Rouse (Hangmen, Local Hero, The Bill) is Selsdon Mowbray, who, if he can remember where he is in the script, will play the Burglar.

Joining the previously announced cast for the West End will be:

Sarah Hadland (Miranda, Horrible Histories, Admissions) as Belinda Blair, who's starring as the fabulous Flavia Brent.

Richard Henders (Company, The Beaux Stratagem, The White Guard) as Frederick Fellowes. Frederick is on the run from the Inland Revenue in the role of Philip Brent.

Lisa McGrillis (Mum, This House, The Pitmen Painters) as Brooke Ashton, demonstrating unwavering commitment to the role of Vicki.

Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard, Wild Bill, Legends of Tomorrow) plays long-suffering Stage Manager Poppy Norton Taylor.

Adrian Richards (The Actor's Nightmare, Eden, The Winter's Tale) plays master of the screwdriver Tim Allgood, desperately trying to keep the curtain up.

Noises Off is directed by Jeremy Herrin with design by Max Jones, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design by Ella Wahlström, movement by Joyce Henderson, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd, casting by Wendy Spon CDG and Sam Stevenson CDG and associate direction by Daniel Raggett.





