Rebecca Gilliland, Scott Paige, Lewis Cornay and More Join ROLES WE'LL NEVER PLAY

Previously announced performers include Bernadette Bangura, Pearce Barron, Luke Bayer, Danny Becker, Lauren Byrne, Aoife Clesham and more.

Mar. 23, 2021  

Further casting has been announced for Roles We'll Never Play on Saturday 22nd May at The Vaudeville Theatre in London.

Rebecca Gilliland (Wicked), Scott Paige (The Addams Family), Lewis Cornay (The Book of Mormon), Sean Parkins (Wicked), Natalie Green (The Prince Of Egypt) and Alex Weatherhill (Chicago) will join previously announced:

Bernadette Bangura (Sunset Boulevard/Ragtime), Pearce Barron (Hairspray/The Pirate Queen), Luke Bayer (Everybodys Talking About Jamie/Soho Cinders), Danny Becker (The Prince Of Egypt/Aladdin), Lauren Byrne (Cinderella/Six), Aoife Clesham (Fiver/Gretel), Ailsa Davidson (Grease/Elegies), Jade Davies (The Phantom Of The Opera), Tom Duern (The Pirates Of Penzance/Lord Of The Dance), Christopher Howells (Hairspray/42nd Street/Wicked), Idriss Kargbo (Wicked/Five Guys Named Moe), Caroline Kay (Daisy/The Space Between), Rob Madge (Les Miserables/Oliver/Matilda), Tim Mahendran (& Juliet), Carl Man (Wicked) , Kayleigh McKnight (Tina/JCS/Les Miserables), Grace Mouat (&Juliet / Six), Billy Luke Nevers (& Juliet/JCS), Eve Norris (Be More Chill/ Bat Out Of Hell), Alan Richardson (Chicago / Pirates Of Penzance), Rebecca Ridout (The Phantom Of The Opera), Rodney Vubya (Tina/Book Of Mormon) & Karen Wilkinson (Recent Mountview Graduate)

