ROMEO & HAMED to Open at Riverside Studios from Sinew Productions

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Sinew Productions and Slime and Pies will present the full-length production of Scott Horgan's Romeo & Hamed at Riverside Studios.

Set against the concrete landscape of Croydon, the play follows Romeo, whose world changes when he meets Hamed. Their immediate connection brings the young lovers into conflict with expectations surrounding faith, identity and family loyalty.

Told in lyrical verse, Romeo & Hamed explores family devotion, religion, identity and belonging while examining what it means to love freely in a world that may refuse to accept that love.

Accessibility and community collaboration have also played a central role in the development of the production. Romeo & Hamed incorporates creative captioning and has been developed in consultation with LGBTQIA+ Muslim voices, community organizations and cultural consultants.

The work was first explored in a 30-minute work-in-progress presentation in December 2024. Horgan and Maddy Corner subsequently continued developing the piece into the full-length production, which will be presented at Riverside Studios with a cast of seven.

About Sinew Productions

Sinew Productions is a newly established black box theatre company that launched its inaugural showcase at The Golden Goose in 2024. The event featured 25 creatives across multiple disciplines, with a focus on artists from underrepresented and marginalized backgrounds, including LGBTQIA+ voices, working-class artists and artists from ethnically diverse communities.

About Slime and Pies

Founded in 2022, Slime and Pies is an emerging theatre company focused on new writing and politically engaged work. The company has presented work at venues including Edinburgh Traverse, Pleasance Islington and the Blue Elephant.

Accessibility is central to the company's practice, with performances incorporating creative captioning developed through continued collaboration with accessibility practitioners. Slime and Pies is currently an Associate Artist at the Pleasance Theatre.

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