ROMEO AND JULIET: BEYOND WORDS Now Available on DVD

Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words, the critically acclaimed collaboration between the Royal Ballet and Balletboyz will be available to own on DVD from 27th November 2020. The trailer can be viewed online.

Released by Opus Arte, the film stars acclaimed Royal Ballet Principal Francesca Hayward as Juliet and First Soloist William Bracewell as Romeo, making his much-anticipated debut in the role.

Directed and produced by International-Emmy award-winning Michael Nunn and William Trevitt of BalletBoyz, this ground-breaking interpretation of Romeo and Juliet showcases this classic ballet by Kenneth MacMillan in a fresh and dynamic way. Fusing The Royal Ballet's heritage with BalletBoyz' signature style and filmed on location at Korda Studios in Budapest, Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words was released to critical acclaim in cinemas in November 2019.

This much-anticipated DVD release also includes exclusive extra features, including The Making of Romeo and Juliet, a cast and crew Q&A and behind-the-scenes gallery, offering viewers a unique glimpse behind the camera of this extraordinary film-making process.

Capturing the contrast between the grand spectacle and emotive intimacy of MacMillan's choreography and set to Sergei Prokofiev's iconic score, the film also features Royal Ballet Principals Matthew Ball as Tybalt and Marcelino Sambé as Mercutio. Drawing upon the internationally recognised talents of the actor-dancers of The Royal Ballet, Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words combines inventive cinematography with dynamic choreography to present Shakespeare's famous tragedy in a revolutionary new light.

Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words is available on DVD and Blu-Ray from 27th November 2020

