Queer, Muslim Cabaret Comes to Soho Theatre Next Month

Award-winning Malaysian director and performer, Shafeeq Shajahan, invites you to "Satyam Shivam Sundaram", a cabaret odyssey that peels back the layers of his queer, Muslim heritage. Presented at the Soho Theatre, the show is part of Soho Rising, a celebration of new work created by comedians, writers and performers who have taken part in the Soho Theatre's Lab programmes.

An homage to the 1978 Bollywood film, “Satyam Shivam Sundaram'' is a contemporary exploration of identity and metamorphosis, celebrating Shafeeq's journey as a queer Muslim and his relationship with his mother.

In what promises to be a sensual and transformative night of discovery, the cabaret features a riveting combination of storytelling, emotive lyrics, and world music. Vasilis Konstantinides lends his Cypriot melodious charm alongside Shajahan's soul-stirring recitals, bridging continents through rhythm and rhyme.

Shafeeq Shajahan is a Malaysian, National Award-winning director, writer and composer. In 2014, he founded Liver & Lung, an international theatre company dedicated to developing original musical theatre and empowering South East Asian stories. Recently, Liver & Lung presented the award-winning Melur The Musical at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center.

“Satyam Shivam Sundaram is my way of telling the world that seemingly conflicting identities coexist and that there are spaces where both cultural and liberal energies can live harmoniously together. It's a contemporary pilgrimage echoing the 1978 Bollywood masterpiece, a film my mother adored”, Shafeeq says. “I thank the Soho Theatre for empowering me and my story.”

Title: Shafeeq Shajahan: Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Dates: 10th and 17th February 2024

Time: 10:30PM

Duration: 60 minutes

Genre: Cabaret / LGBTQ+

Age Recommendation: 16+

Tickets: From £15.00 (prices subject to demand)

Book now: Click Here