Queer, Muslim Cabaret Comes to Soho Theatre Next Month

Performances are 10th and 17th February 2024.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 1 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 2 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 3 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 4 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024

Queer, Muslim Cabaret Comes to Soho Theatre Next Month

Award-winning Malaysian director and performer, Shafeeq Shajahan, invites you to "Satyam Shivam Sundaram", a cabaret odyssey that peels back the layers of his queer, Muslim heritage. Presented at the Soho Theatre, the show is part of Soho Rising, a celebration of new work created by comedians, writers and performers who have taken part in the Soho Theatre's Lab programmes.

An homage to the 1978 Bollywood film, “Satyam Shivam Sundaram'' is a contemporary exploration of identity and metamorphosis, celebrating Shafeeq's journey as a queer Muslim and his relationship with his mother.

In what promises to be a sensual and transformative night of discovery, the cabaret features a riveting combination of storytelling, emotive lyrics, and world music. Vasilis Konstantinides lends his Cypriot melodious charm alongside Shajahan's soul-stirring recitals, bridging continents through rhythm and rhyme.

Shafeeq Shajahan is a Malaysian, National Award-winning director, writer and composer. In 2014, he founded Liver & Lung, an international theatre company dedicated to developing original musical theatre and empowering South East Asian stories. Recently, Liver & Lung presented the award-winning Melur The Musical at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Center.

“Satyam Shivam Sundaram is my way of telling the world that seemingly conflicting identities coexist and that there are spaces where both cultural and liberal energies can live harmoniously together. It's a contemporary pilgrimage echoing the 1978 Bollywood masterpiece, a film my mother adored”, Shafeeq says. “I thank the Soho Theatre for empowering me and my story.”

Title: Shafeeq Shajahan: Satyam Shivam Sundaram
Dates: 10th and 17th February 2024
Time: 10:30PM
Duration: 60 minutes
Genre: Cabaret / LGBTQ+
Age Recommendation: 16+
Tickets: From £15.00 (prices subject to demand)
Book now: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Award-Winning Aakash Odedra Company Returns With LITTLE MURMUR Photo
Award-Winning Aakash Odedra Company Returns With LITTLE MURMUR

Britain's Aakash Odedra Company will return to Australia this August with dance-theatre performance Little Murmur, choreographed by award-winning dancer and choreographer Aakash Odedra and South Australia's Lewis Major, with musical supervision by celebrated producer and multi-instrumentalist Nitin Sawhney.

2
Deluxe Night  Comes To FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE This Valentines Day Photo
Deluxe Night  Comes To FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE This Valentine's Day

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, the critically acclaimed international immersive dining phenomenon, will be holding a special Valentine's Day Deluxe Night on 14 February 2024 at the President Hotel, the show's West End home.  

3
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the world premiere of the electrifying new rock musical Sherlock Holmes and the Poison Wood, co-produced with Metta Theatre, playing 2 February to 16 March. Check out the photos here!

4
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of WISH YOU WERENT HERE Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of WISH YOU WEREN'T HERE

All new rehearsal photos have been released from the UK tour of Wish You Weren't Here, a new comedy from Theatre Centre’s Resident Writer, Katie Redford. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: HADESTOWN West End Cast Visits the Lyric TheatreVideo: HADESTOWN West End Cast Visits the Lyric Theatre
Dolly Parton's HERE YOU COME AGAIN Will Embark on UK Tour Prior to West End RunDolly Parton's HERE YOU COME AGAIN Will Embark on UK Tour Prior to West End Run
West End Production of FROZEN to Close in SeptemberWest End Production of FROZEN to Close in September
Billy Crudup Will Make West End Debut in the Transfer of HARRY CLARKEBilly Crudup Will Make West End Debut in the Transfer of HARRY CLARKE

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HARMONY

Recommended For You