Public Booking Opens Tomorrow For A DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain

Public booking opens tomorrow, Tuesday 28 January at 10am via the ATG Tickets website for The Jamie Lloyd Company's production of Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, in a version by Frank McGuinness, and starring two-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award-winner Jessica Chastain. The Jamie Lloyd Company is the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group, the UK's leading theatre company, and artistic director Jamie Lloyd.

Priority booking is open now to ATG Theatre Card Members and British Airways Executive Club Members.

"I am a human being, just as much as you are."

Nora seems to have it all - a successful husband, adorable children and a beautiful home. But her acceptance of the status quo is about to undergo a profound change. Is this picture perfect life anything more than an act? And what happens if she is no longer willing to play her role?

The season, in association with British Airways, opened last year with the critically acclaimed production of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp, with James McAvoy - which runs until 29 February; and ahead of A Doll's House Emilia Clarke in Anya Reiss' adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, opening 18 March, with previews from 11 March,running until 30 May.

As part of its continued commitment to audience development, The Jamie Lloyd Company, supported by British Airways, are offering 15,000 free tickets to first time theatre-goers and 15,000 £15 tickets for under 30s, key workers and those receiving job seeker's allowance and other government benefits across the season.

For specific Monday evening and Thursday matinee performances across the season every seat in the house is £15. These tickets are exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits.

The first four £15 performances of A Doll's House will take place on Thursday 23 July (2.30pm), Monday 27 July (7.30pm), Thursday 6 August (2.30pm) and Monday 10 August (7.30pm) - and will go on sale on Monday 8 June at 12pm via atgtickets.com/adollshouse15 only.

For The Seagull these will take place on Monday 16 March (7.30pm), Thursday 9 April (2.30pm), Monday 13 April (7.30pm) and Thursday 23 April (2.30pm) - and will go on sale on Monday 24 February at 12pm via atgtickets.com/seagull15 only.

A dedicated outreach manager is distributing these tickets amongst both secondary state schools and community organisations who otherwise would not have access to the theatre. If you work with a group who does not have the means or opportunity to visit the theatre, please register your interest here.

Box Office: 0844 871 7631

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/playhouse-theatre/

Please note £15 tickets must be booked via a special link on the ATG Tickets website and can only be picked up from the theatre box office 45 minutes prior to the show, and valid ID must be presented upon collection, or entry will be denied





