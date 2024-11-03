Protesters Keep Up the Fight Against Beck Theatre Hayes Closure

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to the BBC, protesters are promising to fight the closure of The Beck Theatre in Hayes. The theatre is set to close on 13 January following a lease dispute between owner Hillingdon Council and operator Trafalgar Theatres.

The BBC reports that Hillingdon Council is seeking new management for the theatre. The local authority has offered a low-cost lease renewal and would still be responsible for repairs, but they are not offering their current subsidy, noting that it was "no longer appropriate with public finances under such pressure," The authority notes that Trafalgar Theatres is owned by a for-profit organization that must pay dividends.

If Trafalgar's contract is not renewed, the council says it would close while commercial theatre consultants searched for new management.

Pressure group Back the Beck is keeping up the pressure on Trafalgar Theatres, and say that the council has referred to accept Trafalgar's zero-subsidy deal on a three-year trial. They are worried that the land would be sold for flats.

The BBC reports that the council denies this assertion. "That's not true. If they [Trafalgar] wish to make that offer to me, I will take that tomorrow," Conservative leader of Hillingdon Council Ian Edwards told the BBC London.

Protesters are hopeful and vow to keep up the fight. "We have so many people that come to the Beck, many of which are disabled. The tickets are affordable; there's good car parking. It really brings a sense of community, and in an area where there is a lot of ethnic diversity, this venue brings people together," said Back the Beck campaigner Jonathan Haynes.

