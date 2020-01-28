Priority On-Sale for West End Production of FROZEN Has Been Delayed

WhatsOnStage has reported that Disney has delayed the priority on-sale for Frozen in the West End due to issues that have arisen with their partner's ticketing platform.

The on-sale was due to take place this week, and has now been delayed until next week.

Disney's statement reads:

"Disney has made the difficult decision to delay the Frozen priority on sale due to issues that have arisen with our partner's ticketing platform for the Theatre Royal Drury Lane over the last 24 hours.

"Priority booking will now take place next week. Disney wants you to have the best and smoothest booking experience possible, and we have therefore come to the conclusion that it is better to wait a few more days and resolve any outstanding problems.

"Please be assured, there will be just as many tickets available for you to book when priority booking does take place. Please keep an eye out for another email by the end of this week with more information."

It was recently announced that Samantha Barks will be starring as Elsa in the West End Production of Frozen.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.





