FROZEN Will Host a Special Performance During Pride Weekend

A special performance of Frozen the Musical will be held to kick off Pride Weekend in the capital this June. The celebratory performance packed with surprises will take place at 8pm on Friday 28 June at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Throughout the week, Frozen will host a bucket collection for Diversity Role Models whose mission is to end LGBTQ+ bullying by harnessing the power of storytelling to build empathy and celebrate difference. Disney Theatrical Group is proud to continue this long-standing relationship since it began in 2021.

Tickets for the 28 June performance can be purchased here.

With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and directed by Michael Grandage, the production started its run at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August 2021, opening to rave reviews. It received 7 WhatsOnStage Awards – the most of any production – and 4 Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. The sets and costumes by Christopher Oram were conceived on an epic scale, with 154 costumes – including the legendary ice dress with over 10,000 crystals, the ice palace set contains over 50,000 crystals, and the ice bridge at 65ft long and nearly 10ft high fills the Drury Lane stage.