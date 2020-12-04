Prince Charles Supports the London Arts Industry; Says He is 'Praying' For Venues to Open Soon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall recently visited the Soho Theatre to show their support for the arts industry in London, BBC reports.

The performance the Prince of Wales attended was of Natasha Marshall, who was on a break from her day job in a supermarket, and still wore her uniform while she performed part of her play Half Breed.

"I've got to go back later, so it was easier to keep it on, I'll be in such a rush," Marshall told the prince and the duchess. "It's such a pleasure to meet you. The theatre has supported me so much I jumped at the chance to perform today."

Prince Charles replied,"That's marvellous, such dedication. I really enjoyed the performance and I am praying all of you can open soon. I wish you every success."

Prince Charles and Camilla also visited one of London's most famous music venues, the 100 Club.

