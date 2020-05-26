Prince Charles Shares Concerns About the Future of the Arts

Prince Charles shared with Classic FM the concerns he has over the future of the arts. In an interview, he stated, ""It's absolutely crucial that they can come back twice as enthusiastic as before,"

Prince Charles, who is a life-long fan of classical music, continued to say, ""It is a very expensive art form, but it is crucial because it has such a worldwide impact... and so we have to find a way to make sure these marvellous people and organisations are going to survive through all this."

He discussed his first visit to the Royal Opera House, in 1956, to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform The Fountain of Bakhchisarai.

"The music was unbelievably exciting," he said. "It was all Tartar dancing and cracking the whips and leaping in the air and doing unbelievably energetic things, which only the Bolshoi could do.

"I was completely inspired by that... Which is why it's so important, I think, for grandparents and other relations to take children at about the age of seven to experience some form of the arts in performance."

