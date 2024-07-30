Piano Superstar Peter Bence to Play London Palladium Show Next February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Piano superstar Peter Bence, who has developed a worldwide audience from his incredible virtuosic performance style, has announced a return to the UK for a huge show at the iconic London Palladium on 2nd February 2025.

A revelatory composer and producer, Bence has achieved sensational success with his edgy, percussive and expressive piano style that has broken down boundaries between classical and popular music.

Alongside holding a Guinness World Record for being the world’s fastest piano player, he has taken the internet by storm with his piano arrangements, collecting over 1.2 Billion video hits. Some of his biggest videos include his interpretations of Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’, ‘Despacito’, and Elton John’s ‘Rocketman’ from Bence’s most recent album ‘Pianosphere’ released in 2023, which also contains Bence’s own notable and stunning compositions.

Though it’s not just a huge online following he’s acquired through this success, but a huge fanbase who attend his incredible live performances. Much more than a one-man-show, it is an arena-spectacular with a full light production, as well as Bence’s signature style which takes the piano to a whole new level, turning the instrument into a full orchestra.

Peter Bence has performed sold out shows in over 40 countries including at prestigious venues including the Sydney Opera House, the Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul, Stadthalle in Vienna and Victoria Hall in Geneva; as well as being no stranger to UK audiences having performed at the BBC’s Proms In The Park in 2017 to an incredible 50,000 people, and selling out The London Palladium last year.

Originally training in classical piano and composition, he continued his studies as a scholar at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts as a film scoring and piano major, where he would absorb a wide spectrum of musical genres, many of which contributing to his style today.

In January 2012 he attained the Guinness World Record for the “most piano key hits in one minute” with 765 key hits. Peter began uploading videos to YouTube while at Berklee and in 2015 with his arrangement of Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’ he quickly rose to fame, collecting a whopping 10 million hits over just a few days, becoming a massive viral sensation. Now he has over 1 billion views across social media.

In 2020 his album “The Awesome Piano” - debuted on the Steinway & Sons label - immediately charted #1 on iTunes in multiple countries and #11 on Billboard (worldwide).

