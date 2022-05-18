Photos/Video: First Look at PLAYBOY OF THE WEST INDIES at Birmingham Rep

All new photos and video have been released for Playboy of the West Indies, a new musical at Birmingham Rep in June. The show opens next month, running from 10 June - 2 July with an opening night on 15 June.

Below, check out photos of the leads, as well as video of them singing 'I'll Be Thinking of You'!

Based on the Irish Classic The Playboy Of The Western World, Mustapha Matura's hilarious reinvention Playboy Of The West Indies has been delighting audiences and critics alike world-wide for over 35 years. Now, the classic play has been transformed into a glorious new musical with a toe-tapping, finger-snapping score firmly rooted in the Caribbean.

With a voice like honey he tantalises the women and unnerves the men with a terrible story. As he weaves his magic spell on Peggy, her forthcoming nuptials to Stanley are thrown into doubt, and the village is plunged into uproar. While the women vie for this stranger's attention, the men plot his downfall. Will events conspire to unmask his wild tales of derring-do?

Durone Stokes (A Taste Of Honey - Trafalgar Studios / Dreamgirls - Savoy Theatre) will play Ken and Nicole Sawyerr will play Peggy (Much Ado About Nothing - RSC / Beneath The City - Birmingham Rep).

Playboy of the West Indies is presented as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival, a six month celebration of creativity in the West Midlands surrounding the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.