Photos: WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Celebrates Seven Years at London County Hall

Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution recently celebrated 7 years at London County Hall! To mark this milestone, all new photos have been released of the cast. Check out the photos below!

Step inside the magnificent surroundings of London County Hall and experience the intensity and drama of Agatha Christie’s gripping story of justice, passion and betrayal in a unique courtroom setting.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high - will Leonard survive the shocking witness testimony, will he be able to convince the jury, and you of his innocence and escape the hangman’s noose? Now in its 7th year (and more popular than ever - selling out every night!) the audience are thrillingly placed in the thick of the action in a spectacular courtroom as Christie’s enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

