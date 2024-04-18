Photos: Tina Turner's Husband Erwin Bach Celebrates 6th Birthday of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, Erwin Bach, Tina Turner's husband, celebrated the 6th Birthday of the West End run of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical at the Aldwych Theatre. Erwin joined the cast onstage for photos after the show. Check out the photos below!

Tina Turner and Erwin Bach married in 2013 after 27 years together. When the pair first met, Bach was a label executive at the European branch of Turner’s record label, EMI. He was sent by her longtime manager, Roger Davies, to pick her up from the airport. In the HBO documentary, Turner recalls instantly being drawn to him. “My heart went bah-boom,” she says. “It means that a soul has met, and my hands were shaking. And Roger said to me, ‘Tina, you ride with Erwin,’ and I wanted to go, ‘Yay!’"

Working as a Record Executive for over 30 years, Erwin Bach has produced music internationally with some of the 21st century’s most prolific artists. Director and chairman for music giant EMI in both Germany and Switzerland, Erwin has been instrumental in the careers of iconic musicians such as Paul McCartney, Queen, Lenny Kravitz, Herbert Grönemeyer, Radiohead, Robbie Williams, Pink Floyd and Tina Turner.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is directed by Phyllida Lloyd, choreographed by Anthony van Laast and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. The show currently stars Karis Anderson and Elesha Paul Moses sharing the role of Tina and Okezie Morro as Ike Turner. With Mark Anderson as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Vanessa Dumatey as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s Grandmother, GG, Earl Gregory as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington as Tina’s Manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Jairus McClanahan as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill and Carole Stennett as Tina’s mother Zelma.

The critically acclaimed production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre. It is currently booking until 31 May 2025.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is dedicated to the memory of Tina Turner, who sadly passed away in May 2023. She would have turned 85 on 26 November this year.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce