Photos: The West End's MAMMA MIA! Celebrates 23rd Birthday

Producer Judy Craymer is delighted to announce, on the day that the global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! celebrates its 23rd birthday in London, the extension of its booking period to Sunday 5 March 2023 at London's Novello Theatre, with tickets now on sale.

Judy Craymer said, "When we opened the show back in 1999, I never imagined we'd still be here 23 years later! It shows the love the public hold for this feelgood musical set on a sunny Greek island. It is joyous and positive - something we all need right now. MAMMA MIA! is the original Girl Power musical about four amazing, strong females - and with a creative team to match!"

The London cast stars Mazz Murray as Donna, Josie Benson as Tanya, Gemma Goggin as Rosie, Richard Trinder as Sam, Neil Moors as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Emma Mullen as Sophie, Jack Danson as Sky, Tegan Bannister as Ali, Sophie Matthew as Lisa, Michael Nelson as Eddie and Alexandros Beshonges as Pepper, with Natalie Langston playing the role of Donna at certain performances.

Also in the cast are Natasha Agnew, Chloe Ames, Gemma Atkins, Chloe-Jo Byrnes, Nicole Carlisle, Angus Good, Natalie Jayne Hall, Lauren Hampton, James Humpleman, Morgan Jackson, Frankie Jones, Grace Moorhouse, Jodie Nolan, Dan O'Brien, George Olney, Michael Storrs, Kyle Turner, Michael Tyler, Simon Willmont and Alex Woodward.

Since premiering in London in 1999, the irresistible feelgood musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA's timeless pop masterpieces, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies - MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again.

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office. In 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People's Republic of China.

MAMMA MIA! originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004, and then to the Novello Theatre in 2012. The London production of MAMMA MIA! has been seen by over 10 million people, played over 9,000 performances and has broken box office records in all three of its London homes.

Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal.