Photos: TREASON THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT Premieres at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Treason is the explosive new musical about the gunpowder plot featuring stunning music by Ricky Allan, and book and lyrics by Ricky Allan and Kieran Lynn.

The musical had its live stage debut at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 22 August, and added an additional performance on 23 August due to popular demand.

The cast includes Carrie Hope Fletcher (Martha Percy), Bradley Jaden (Thomas Percy), Simon-Anthony Rhoden (Robert Catesby), Les Dennis (Robert Cecil), Emilie Louise Israel(Eleanor Brooksby), Rebecca Lachance (Anne Vaux), Daniel Boys (King James), Cedric Neal (Earl of Northumberland), Waylon Jacobs (Jack Wright) and Adam Pearce (Thomas Wintour).

Photo Credit: Mark Senior