Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: TREASON THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT Premieres at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The musical had its live stage debut on 22 August.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  

Treason is the explosive new musical about the gunpowder plot featuring stunning music by Ricky Allan, and book and lyrics by Ricky Allan and Kieran Lynn.

The musical had its live stage debut at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 22 August, and added an additional performance on 23 August due to popular demand.

Check out photos below!

The cast includes Carrie Hope Fletcher (Martha Percy), Bradley Jaden (Thomas Percy), Simon-Anthony Rhoden (Robert Catesby), Les Dennis (Robert Cecil), Emilie Louise Israel(Eleanor Brooksby), Rebecca Lachance (Anne Vaux), Daniel Boys (King James), Cedric Neal (Earl of Northumberland), Waylon Jacobs (Jack Wright) and Adam Pearce (Thomas Wintour).

Photo Credit: Mark Senior




More Hot Stories For You


WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICAL Comes to the UK in Spring 2023WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICAL Comes to the UK in Spring 2023
August 23, 2022

Disney's Winnie the Pooh will be coming to the UK for the first time in Spring 2023. The UK premiere will be presented by Rockefeller Productions, in partnership with ROYO, and in association with Disney Theatrical Productions. Theatre, dates and casting are to be announced.
Photos: First Look at the Cast of the UK Revival of KINKY BOOTSPhotos: First Look at the Cast of the UK Revival of KINKY BOOTS
August 23, 2022

The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich and the Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch have released first look images of Keanu Adolphus Johnson (Lola), Matt Corner (Charlie) and Aruhan Galieva (Lauren) from their upcoming production of the award-winning musical Kinky Boots. This new staging marks the first UK revival and regional premiere of the show.
TAMMY FAYE, New Musical From Elton John Starring Katie Brayben and Andrew Rannells, Sets World Premiere DatesTAMMY FAYE, New Musical From Elton John Starring Katie Brayben and Andrew Rannells, Sets World Premiere Dates
August 23, 2022

The Almeida Theatre has announced a new season of shows from autumn 2022 to spring 2023, including a world premiere of a new musical from Elton john, Jake Shears and James Graham.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE BOOK THIEF at the Octagon Theatre BoltonPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For THE BOOK THIEF at the Octagon Theatre Bolton
August 23, 2022

Ahead of its world premiere at the Octagon Theatre Bolton this autumn, the musical adaptation of The Book Thief has released all new rehearsal photos.
Almeida Theatre Announces Upcoming New SeasonAlmeida Theatre Announces Upcoming New Season
August 23, 2022

The Almeida Theatre has announced a new season of shows from autumn 2022 to spring 2023, including a world premiere of a new musical from Elton john, Jake Shears and James Graham.