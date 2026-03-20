Photos: THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD UK Tour - First Look

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A stage adaptation of The Spy Who Came in From the Cold will continue its UK tour through August 2026, with new production images released from the Chichester Festival Theatre production. The tour opened March 12 at Curve Theatre and is scheduled to visit 21 venues nationwide.

Ralf Little stars as Alec Leamas, a British intelligence officer drawn into one final mission, alongside Gráinne Dromgoole as Liz Gold. The cast also includes Tony Turner as George Smiley, Nicholas Murchie as Control, and Peter Losasso as Hans-Dieter Mundt.

The ensemble features Jeff D’Sangalang, Melody Chikakane Brown, Eddie Toll, Jonny Burman, Jo Servi, Clara Wessely, and James Burman.

Adapted for the stage by David Eldridge and directed by Jeremy Herrin with tour direction by Joe Lichtenstein, the production marks the first stage adaptation of the novel by John le Carré. The book, first published in 1963, remains one of the defining works of the modern espionage genre.

The production premiered at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2024 before transferring to the West End at @sohoplace in November 2025. The original cast included Rory Keenan as Alec Leamas and Agnes O’Casey as Liz Gold.

Set during the Cold War, the story follows Leamas as he agrees to undertake one final mission for British intelligence, only to find his loyalties and convictions challenged by his relationship with Liz Gold and the shadowy involvement of George Smiley.

The production features design by Max Jones, lighting by Azusa Ono, sound by Elizabeth Purnell, music by Paul Englishby, and movement direction by Lucy Cullingford. Casting is by Matilda James, with general management by Second Half Productions and executive production by Melting Pot.

The tour will run through August 22, 2026. Tickets are available now.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson



THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD

THE SPY WHO CAME IN FROM THE COLD