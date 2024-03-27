Photos: Students From 30 Schools Attend Workshop at TINA - The Tina Turner Musical

On Thursday 14 March, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL held one of its bi-annual educational workshops and performances which are designed to teach young people about how TINA operates, on stage and behind the scenes, in the hopes it will inspire them to want to work in the theatre industry. Some of the roles explored on the day were Company Management, Wigs, Hair & Makeup, Wardrobe, Sound, Automation, Lighting and Stage Management.

Check out photos from the workshop below!

These workshops are offered to boroughs across London and the South where the majority of students have little access to the arts and have, predominantly, never been to the theatre. The schools pay £10 per ticket, which includes a digital programme. The workshop on 14 March was attended by 22 school groups and 8 other schools sent along their Careers leads making 30 schools in total.

The next workshop will take place on 3 October 2024.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. The show currently stars Karis Anderson and Elesha Paul Moses who share the role of Tina and Okezie Morro as Ike Turner. Also in the cast are Mark Anderson as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Vanessa Dumatey as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s Grandmother, Earl Gregory as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington as Tina’s Manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Jairus McClanahan as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill and Carole Stennett as Tina’s mother Zelma.

The critically acclaimed production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre.