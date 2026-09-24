Photos: Simon Russell Beale, Fra Fee, and More in I'LL BE SEEING YOU at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Performances will run through 11 October.
Pitlochry Festival Theatre has released a first look at the production images for the world première of American playwright and screenwriter Martin Sherman’s new play I’ll Be Seeing You starring Simon Russell Beale and Fra Fee. Check out the photos below!
Directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Tony, Olivier, BAFTA and Emmy award-winning Artistic Director Alan Cumming and the Theatre's Associate Director Ben Occhipinti, the images feature Simon Russell Beale, Fra Fee, Adam Kashmiry; Anne Lacey, Ali Watt, Greg Powrie and, making his stage acting debut, Martin Sherman.
Joining Alan Cumming and Ben Occhipinti in the creative team are Tony and Olivier award-winning Designer Tim Hatley, Lighting Designer Grant Anderson, Choreographer Chris Stuart Wilson and Historical Content Consultant Jonathan Warren.
Martin Sherman’s new play is a bold and imaginative fantasia which follows a young writer struggling to create a play about the flamboyant superstar Liberace—a man he believes lived in denial, hiding his true self behind sequins and spectacle. But when Liberace himself appears to him, the story takes a surreal turn. Through music, memory, and irresistible charm, Liberace challenges not only the writer but also the audience to question their own assumptions, prejudices, and truths.
On Sunday 4 October, Pitlochry Festival Theatre will be hosting a post-show discussion with director Alan Cumming, actors Simon Russell Beale and Fra Fee and playwright Martin Sherman.
The production is part of Alan Cumming’s inaugural season as Artistic Director in this, the Theatre’s 75th anniversary year. I’ll Be Seeing You will run at Pitlochry Festival Theatre through 11 October.
Photo Credit: Tiu Makkonen
Simon Russell Beale, Ali Watt and Adam Kashmiry
Simon Russell Beale and Ali Watt
Fra Fee, Ali Watt and Simon Russell Beale
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