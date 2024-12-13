Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST

The show is currently running at Theatre Royal Drury Lane until 1 February 2025.

By: Dec. 13, 2024
The Tempest Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £42
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

All new production photos have been released  for The Jamie Lloyd Company’s production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver in her West End debut as Prospero, directed by Jamie Lloyd. The show is currently running at Theatre Royal Drury Lane until 1 February 2025.

LATEST NEWS

Review: FLAMINGO, The Hope Theatre
The Royal Ballet Promotes Melissa Hamilton To Principal Dancer
David Tennant’s MACBETH Interrupted by Disruptive Audience Member in London
Photos: TITANIQUE at The Criterion Theatre in the West End

Sigourney Weaver (Prospero) is joined by Jude Akuwudike (Alonso), Jason Barnett (Stephano), Selina Cadell (Gonzalo), Mathew Horne (Trinculo), Mara Huf (Miranda), Forbes Masson (Caliban), Mason Alexander Park (Ariel), James Phoon (Ferdinand), Oliver Ryan (Sebastian) and Tim Steed (Antonio). 

The Tempest is the first production in The Jamie Lloyd Company’s season of Shakespeare at Theatre Royal Drury Lane; it is followed by Much Ado About Nothing starring Tom Hiddleston (Benedick) and Hayley Atwell (Beatrice). Also directed by Jamie Lloyd, Much Ado About Nothing opens on Wednesday 19 February, with previews from 10 February, and runs until 5 April 2025. On sale dates and full cast and creatives to be announced. 

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST Image

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST Image

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST Image

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST Image

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST Image

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST Image

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST Image

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST Image

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST Image

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST Image

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST Image

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST Image

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST Image

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST Image

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST Image

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST Image

Photos: Sigourney Weaver and More in THE TEMPEST Image




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos