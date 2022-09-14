Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe & More in Rehearsals for ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST

The cast also features Daniel Rigby playing The Maniac, Ruby Thomas playing Fi Phelan, and Howard Ward playing Burton.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  

Sheffield Theatres is presenting Dario Fo and Franca Rame's Accidental Death of an Anarchist, adapted by BAFTA nominated writer Tom Basden. The show opens on Thursday 29 September in the newly named Tanya Moisiewitsch Playhouse.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

We know we're up to our necks in the sh*t. That's why we walk with our heads held high!

An irrepressible, shape-shifting fraudster known only as The Maniac is brought into Police Headquarters just as the officers inside prepare for a judicial review of the 'accidental' death of a suspect while held in custody weeks earlier.

Unable to the resist the opportunity to hold court, The Maniac dupes the police into performing a farcical recreation of the incident, exposing the absurd corruption and terrifying idiocy at the heart of the system.

The cast includes Shane David-Joseph playing Joseph, Tony Gardner playing The Superintendent, Jordan Metcalfe playing Daisy, Daniel Rigby playing The Maniac, Ruby Thomas playing Fi Phelan, and Howard Ward playing Burton.

Daniel Rigby returns to Sheffield Theatres for his third production, having performed in Frost/Nixon and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Ruby Thomas and Howard Ward also return having both performed in Pride and Prejudice.

Shane David-Joseph, Tony Gardner and Jordan Metcalfe make their Sheffield Theatres debut with Accidental Death of an Anarchist.

Accidental Death of an Anarchist will be the first production to be staged in the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse; newly named to honour the pioneering theatre designer, whose bold and adventurous style is reflected in the plays performed in the flexible space.

Photo credit: Helen Murray

Photos: See Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe & More in Rehearsals for ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST
Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe, Ruby Thomas

Photos: See Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe & More in Rehearsals for ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST
Tony Gardner

Photos: See Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe & More in Rehearsals for ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST
Tom Basden

Photos: See Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe & More in Rehearsals for ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST
The company

Photos: See Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe & More in Rehearsals for ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST
The company

Photos: See Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe & More in Rehearsals for ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST
Shane David-Joseph

Photos: See Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe & More in Rehearsals for ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST
Shane David-Joseph and Jordan Metcalfe

Photos: See Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe & More in Rehearsals for ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST
Daniel Raggett

Photos: See Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe & More in Rehearsals for ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST
Ruby Thomas

Photos: See Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe & More in Rehearsals for ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST
Jordan Metcalfe

Photos: See Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe & More in Rehearsals for ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST
Howard Ward and Ruby Thomas

Photos: See Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe & More in Rehearsals for ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST
Howard Ward

Photos: See Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe & More in Rehearsals for ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST
Daniel Rigby


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe & More in Rehearsals for ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHISTPhotos: See Tony Gardner, Jordan Metcalfe & More in Rehearsals for ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST
September 14, 2022

Sheffield Theatres is presenting Dario Fo and Franca Rame’s Accidental Death of an Anarchist, adapted by BAFTA nominated writer Tom Basden. The show opens on Thursday 29 September in the newly named Tanya Moisiewitsch Playhouse. Check out rehearsal photos here!
BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER Returns To The Turbine in OctoberBUT I'M A CHEERLEADER Returns To The Turbine in October
September 14, 2022

Back by popular demand, But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, which won audiences over with its charm and heart-warming story during its first run in February is back! Casting is yet to be announced, but expect catchy songs, lots of cheers and undeniable fun.
ALICE'S ADVENTURE UNDERGROUND At Labyrinth Waterloo Announces New DatesALICE'S ADVENTURE UNDERGROUND At Labyrinth Waterloo Announces New Dates
September 14, 2022

The previously announced dates for “ALICE'S ADVENTURES UNDERGROUND” at Labyrinth Waterloo have changed.
The Pleasance Announces Autumn Season Coming to London in October 2022The Pleasance Announces Autumn Season Coming to London in October 2022
September 14, 2022

After a fantastic Fringe, Pleasance are ready to present a season of wonderful shows this Autumn.  The Best of the Edinburgh season is back, bringing nine incredible shows to London straight from the Fringe, followed by WRESTIVAL, a three-day festival of ground-breaking work curated by wrestler turned performance artist Heather Bandenburg. 
POTTED PANTO Returns to the Apollo Theatre in DecemberPOTTED PANTO Returns to the Apollo Theatre in December
September 14, 2022

'Potted Panto', written by double Olivier nominees Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner (also former CBBC TV presenters) and Richard Hurst, is a madcap ride through the biggest stories and best-loved characters from the wonderful world of pantomime.