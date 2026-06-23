Photos: Sandra Oh and More in THE MISANTHROPE

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The National Theatre has released the first look at Martin Crimp’s new adaptation of Molière’s The Misanthrope. Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh is making her National Theatre debut as Alice, reimagined from Molière's most infamous character – the misanthropic Alceste. Written in contemporary verse, this biting satire interrogates 21st-century private relationships and public debate, in a production by National Theatre Director Indhu Rubasingham. The Misanthrope runs in the Lyttelton until 1 August 2026 and will then be broadcast globally in cinemas via NT Live from 22 September 2026. Check out the photos below!

Full casting for The Misanthrope includes Paul Chahidi as John, Abigail Cruttenden as Claire, Imogen Elliott as Esmée, Rina Fatania as Indira, Freddie MacBruce as Allen, Tom Mison as Stefan, Sandra Oh as Alice and Jemima Rooper as Elaine. Young performers include Arthur Blanc and Teddy Holton-Frances as Benjamin and Francesca Fullilove and Poppy Townsend White as Madeleine.

The understudy cast completing the company includes Niamh James as understudy Esmée/Allen, Amira Matthews as understudy Claire/Indira/Elaine, Scott Sparrow as understudy Stefan, John Vernon as understudy John and Gabby Wong as understudy Alice.

Alice, a brilliant novelist, despises the hollow contemporary mantras of kindness and respect. But the bolder she becomes in speaking out, the more colleagues avoid her, and the more her personal relationships begin to fracture. As she challenges fashionable ideas and lends her voice to causes others are afraid to touch, she faces intense criticism and backlash. Alice will soon learn the price she must pay as an artist and as a woman for daring to speak her mind.

Joining Indhu Rubasingham in the artistic team are set and Costume Designer Robert Jones, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, composer Anna Meredith, sound designer Alexander Caplen, movement director Lucy Hind, casting Alastair Coomer CDG and Martin Poile CDG, voice coach Jeannette Nelson, associate director Gitika Buttoo and associate set and Costume Designer Ethan Cheek.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

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