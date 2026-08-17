Photos: Rufus Hound, Susie Blake and More Rehearse THE OTHER SIDE OF MURDER

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Rehearsal images have been released for The Other Side of Murder, a new comedy thriller by Torben Betts, ahead of its 2026-27 UK and Ireland tour.

The photos feature Rufus Hound, Susie Blake, Carla Mendonça, Aisha Jawando, Beth Lilly, Andy Mcleod, Maddy Banks, Oliver Byng and Sarah Lawn in rehearsal with director Philip Franks.

Hound stars as Darius Divine, a celebrated TV medium and host of the hit light-entertainment show The Other Side. He is joined by Blake as Miriam, Mendonça as Susannah, Jawando as Laura, Lilly as Jen and McLeod as Jason, who also understudies Darius. Banks, Byng and Lawn complete the company as understudies.

The play follows Darius as he prepares for what he expects to be an awkward but otherwise ordinary family dinner. Instead, the evening brings the arrival of his pregnant lover, his Gilbert and Sullivan-obsessed mother-in-law, ghostly visitations and a series of revelations that begin to blur the line between performance and reality.

Betts previously wrote the comedy thrillers Murder at Midnight and Murder in the Dark. The Other Side of Murder is produced by Original Theatre in association with Theatr Clwyd.

The creative team includes director Philip Franks, designer Colin Falconer, lighting designer Jason Taylor, sound designer and composer Max Pappenheim, illusion designer John Bulleid, casting director Emma Sylvester and associate director Joshua Miles.

The tour launches at Theatr Clwyd in Mold from September 4-12 before visiting Guildford, Cardiff, Barnstaple, Eastbourne, Dublin, Blackpool, Bromley, Southend and Southampton during fall 2026.

The production resumes in January 2027 at the Wycombe Swan in High Wycombe before continuing to Derby, Malvern, Northampton, Darlington, Leeds, Salisbury and Coventry through March 20. Additional venues will be announced.

The Other Side of Murder is recommended for audiences ages 14 and older.

Photo Credit: James Findlay

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