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Photos: Peter Polycarpou and More in Rehearsal For THE HOLLOW UK and Ireland Tour

Performances will begin on 9 October.

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All new rehearsal photos have been released for the forthcoming UK and Ireland tour of Agatha Christie’s The Hollow. The newly released images offer an early glimpse of the company in rehearsals ahead of the production’s opening next month. Check out the photos below!

Directed by Lucy Bailey and adapted for the stage by Tamsin Oglesby, The Hollow is one of Agatha Christie’s most psychologically complex and compelling mysteries. When a weekend gathering at an English country house is shattered by murder, Hercule Poirot finds himself drawn into a case where appearances deceive and hidden tensions run deep.

Detective Hercule Poirot expected a quiet break in the country; instead he's drawn into one of the most unsettling cases of his career. At The Hollow, an elegant country estate, a glamorous circle of guests gather together one summer evening. But beneath the sunlit charm, something darker coils. Old passions refuse to die. New rivalries ignite. Dangerous infatuations take hold. Then — a shot rings out. A body is discovered. A smoking revolver in an unsteady hand. The scene appears almost staged; a shockingly straightforward crime…. It is anything but.

Starring Peter Polycarpou as the legendary detective, the production opens at the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury on 9 October (press night 14 October) before embarking on a major UK and Ireland tour.

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