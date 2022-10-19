Photos: On the Carpet at Opening Night of MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO

Last night, Executive Producer Joe Hisaishi and the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) held the official opening night for the global stage premiere of Studio Ghibli's My Neighbour Totoro at the Barbican in London. Check out photos from the opening night carpet below!

The company celebrated at the Barbican's Conservatory, where they were joined by the creative team alongside VIP guests. The evening was catered by Searcys, with Totoro mochi provided by Ai No Mochi bakery and a sake tasting bar provided by Japan House London in collaboration with the Sake Samurai Association, with support from Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS).

VIP guests included; Mira Al-Momani, Claire Benedict, Tracie Bennett, Jim Broadbent, Simon Callow, Miso Extra, Caleb Frempong, Aimee Gillingwater, Jordan Grant, Kerry Godliman, Katy Hill, Rob Howell, Rebecca Humphries, Jessica Hynes, Jason Merrells, Naoko Mori, Olivia Pezzente, Daniel Portman, Mark Quartley, Mia Regan, Jon Richardson, Magnus Ronning, Claudia Winkleman and Gabby Wong.

Ami Okumura Jones and Mei Mac, who play iconic sisters Satsuki and Mei respectively, were dressed for the post show celebration by Spanish Luxury House LOEWE (@loewe) the Headline Sponsor of My Neighbour Totoro, whose connection with Studio Ghibli began in 2021 with the creation of a capsule collection inspired by the original animated film.

On Friday 14 October, the RSC welcomed a special visit from Executive Producer Joe Hisaishi, alongside colleagues from Nippon TV. Joe Hisaishi greeted the company of My Neighbour Totoro on stage after the performance, as well as the creative and production teams.