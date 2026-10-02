Photos: ONCE UPON A TIME IN SOKOTO at Royal & Derngate
Inua Ellams’ world premiere drama will tour the UK following its Northampton engagement.
See new production photos for the world premiere of Once Upon a Time in Sokoto, an epic, gripping family drama, from internationally celebrated poet, playwright Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles, Three Sisters), ahead of its opening tomorrow night at Royal & Derngate, Northampton. It will run in Northampton until 10 October and will then tour to Oxford Playhouse (13-17 October), Nottingham Playhouse (29-31 October), Warwick Arts Centre (5-7 November), Leeds Playhouse (11-14 November), Brighton Dome (17 - 21 November) and Bristol Old Vic (2-13 February 2027).
The Alfred Fagon Award-winning Once Upon a Time in Sokoto tells the epic story of a beautiful but unlikely friendship forged between an enslaved woman and her former master. Differences in faith, culture and heritage are overcome in the face of new enemies, in a gripping family drama set against the backdrop of events leading to the creation of Nigeria
It is directed by Roy Alexander Weise (Nine Night, ROBOTA) and stars Adeola Yemitan (Elektra, Much Ado About Nothing) as Nafisa, Antonia Layiwola (Is Dat U Yh?, Silkworm) as Zinari, Bayo Gbadamosi (The Great, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Hadiru and Will Atiomo (Blitz, The Sandman) as Yusef.
Co-commissioned and developed by Fuel with The National Theatre, the play is produced by Fuel for Touring Together, a brand new nationwide touring initiative committed to taking new theatre of the finest quality across the country. Touring Together is led by Fuel and China Plate in collaboration with Brighton Dome, Leeds Playhouse, Oxford Playhouse, Royal & Derngate, Northampton and Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry. It represents a strategic partnership for producing and touring new midscale theatre that will bring bold new plays to audiences, creating a robust network of touring venues who will collectively make, present and partner on the work. Working with exceptional artists to share new work and embrace diverse stories that shine fresh light on the world we live in, Touring Together presents a new show that will tour to all of the partner venues and beyond in October 2026 and again in the same timeframe in 2027. The first show, Once Upon a Time in Sokoto is produced by Fuel and will be followed by a China Plate production in autumn 2027. The initiative is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.
Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton(
Will Atiomo, Antonia Layiwola
Antonia Layiwola, Bayo Gbadamosi
Adeola Yemitan, Will Atiomo, Antonia Layiwola
Adeola Yemitan and Will Atiomo, and Bayo Gbadamosi
Adeola Yemitan and Antonia Layiwola
Adeola Yemitan and Antonia Layiwola
Adeola Yemitan and Antonia Layiwola
Adeola Yemitan
Adeola Yemitan
Adeola Yemitan
Adeola Yemitan
Adeola Yemitan
Adeola Yemitan
Adeola Yemitan
Adeola Yemitan and Will Atiomo
Adeola Yemitan and Will Atiomo
Adeola Yemitan and Antonia Layiwola
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