Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London's West End
The new cast includes Sara Poyzer as Donna, Vivien Carter as Tanya, Laura Medforth as Rosie, and more.
On 12 October 2026, Mamma Mia! welcomed a new cast at London’s Novello Theatre, starring Sara Poyzer as Donna, Vivien Carter as Tanya, Laura Medforth as Rosie, Richard Standing as Sam, Daniel Crowder as Harry, Rakesh Boury as Bill, Ellie Gilbert-Grey as Sophie, Kyle Cox as Sky, NATORII ILLIDGE as Ali, Foxy Valentine as Lisa, Edward Turner as Eddie and Charlie Garton as Pepper, with Emma Odell playing Donna at certain performances. Check out all new photos of the cast below!
Completing the cast are Margaret Atta, Dan Burstow, Will Forgave, Erin-Sophie Halliday, Nicole Ingram, Harry Jack, Imogen Malone, David Nairne, Andy Rees, Julie Repérant, Beth Shaw, Matt Trevorrow, Matthew Barrow, Lawrence Guntert, Laura Jayne-Hardie, Deena Kapadia, Benjamin Kempton, Tom Parsons, Emily Squibb & Ria Turner.
Mamma Mia! celebrated its 27th birthday on 6 April 2026 and is the third longest-running West End musical of all time. Since premiering in London’s West End in 1999, the exhilarating smash-hit has become a global phenomenon, with over 70 million people having seen it worldwide.
The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless pop masterpieces, has been seen in over 50 productions in 16 different languages, grossing more than £4.5 billion at the box office, and turned into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.
Produced by Judy Craymer, Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest-grossing live-action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, opened in 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. Both films starred Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper, with Lily James, Andy Garcia and Cher joining them in the second film.
With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.
Mamma Mia! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal Music Group.
Photo Credit: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg
Ellie Gilbert-Grey as Sophie & Daniel Crowder as Harry Bright
Ellie Gilbert-Grey (centre) as Sophie with cast
Charlie Garton as Pepper, Vivien Carter as Tanya
Charlie Garton as Pepper (centre) with cast
Cast
Ellie Gilbert-Grey as Sophie & Kyle Cox (Centre) as Sky with cast
Ellie Gilbert-Grey as Sophie & Kyle Cox as Sky
Ellie Gilbert-Grey as Sophie & Rakesh Boury as Bill Austin
Ellie Gilbert-Grey as Sophie (centre) with cast
Ellie Gilbert-Grey as Sophie
Full cast
Ellie Gilbert-Grey as Sophie
Kyle Cox (front) as Sky with cast
Kyle Cox (Centre) as Sky with cast
Kyle Cox (front) as Sky with cast
Kyle Cox as Sky & Ellie Gilbert-Grey as Sophie 4
Kyle Cox as Sky & Ellie Gilbert-Grey as Sophie 3
Kyle Cox as Sky & Ellie Gilbert-Grey as Sophie 2
L-R Charlie Garton as Pepper, Edward Turner as Eddie, Kyle Cox as Sky
L-R Daniel Crowder as Harry Bright, Richard Standing as Sam Carmichael, Rakesh Boury as Bill Austin
L-R Foxy Valentine as Lisa, Ellie Gilbert-Grey as Sophie & Natori Illidge as Ali
L-R Ellie Gilbert-Grey as Sophie & Sara Poyzer as Donna Sheridan
L-R Rakesh Boury as Bill Austin, Richard Standing as Sam Carmichael, Daniel Crowder as Harry Bright 2
L-R Laura Medforth as Rosie, Vivien Carter as Tanya, Sara Poyzer as Donna Sheridan
L-R Rakesh Boury as Bill Austin, Richard Standing as Sam Carmichael, Daniel Crowder as Harry Bright
L-R Vivien Carter as Tanya, Sara Poyzer as Donna Sheridan, Laura Medforth as Rosie
Rakesh Boury as Bill Austin & Laura Medforth as Rosie 2
Rakesh Boury as Bill Austin & Laura Medforth as Rosie
Richard Standing as Sam Carmichael & Ellie Gilbert Grey as Sophie
Vivien Carter as Tanya, Sara Poyzer as Donna Sheridan, Laura Medforth as Rosie
Sara Poyzer (centre) as Donna Sheridan with cast 2
Sara Poyzer (Centre) as Donna Sheridan with cast
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