Photos: New Cast Joins MAMMA MIA! in London's West End

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On 12 October 2026, Mamma Mia! welcomed a new cast at London’s Novello Theatre, starring Sara Poyzer as Donna, Vivien Carter as Tanya, Laura Medforth as Rosie, Richard Standing as Sam, Daniel Crowder as Harry, Rakesh Boury as Bill, Ellie Gilbert-Grey as Sophie, Kyle Cox as Sky, NATORII ILLIDGE as Ali, Foxy Valentine as Lisa, Edward Turner as Eddie and Charlie Garton as Pepper, with Emma Odell playing Donna at certain performances. Check out all new photos of the cast below!

Completing the cast are Margaret Atta, Dan Burstow, Will Forgave, Erin-Sophie Halliday, Nicole Ingram, Harry Jack, Imogen Malone, David Nairne, Andy Rees, Julie Repérant, Beth Shaw, Matt Trevorrow, Matthew Barrow, Lawrence Guntert, Laura Jayne-Hardie, Deena Kapadia, Benjamin Kempton, Tom Parsons, Emily Squibb & Ria Turner.



Mamma Mia! celebrated its 27th birthday on 6 April 2026 and is the third longest-running West End musical of all time. Since premiering in London’s West End in 1999, the exhilarating smash-hit has become a global phenomenon, with over 70 million people having seen it worldwide.

The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless pop masterpieces, has been seen in over 50 productions in 16 different languages, grossing more than £4.5 billion at the box office, and turned into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Produced by Judy Craymer, Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest-grossing live-action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, opened in 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. Both films starred Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper, with Lily James, Andy Garcia and Cher joining them in the second film.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

Mamma Mia! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal Music Group.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg

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Related Stories 1 MAMMA MIA! Extends Booking Period in London to March 2027

MAMMA MIA! has extended its booking period to 13 March 2027 at London's Novello Theatre. The West End production, celebrating its 27th birthday on 6 April 2026, has been seen by over 11 million people in London.