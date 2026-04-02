MAMMA MIA! Extends Booking Period in London to March 2027

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Mamma Mia! is extending its booking period to Saturday 13 March 2027 at London's Novello Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, with tickets on sale now.

Mamma Mia! will be celebrating its 27th birthday on 6 April 2026 and is the third longest running West End musical of all time.

Since premiering in London's West End in 1999, the exhilarating smash-hit has become a global phenomenon, with over 70 million people having seen it worldwide. The musical returned to Broadway, at the musical's original home, the Winter Garden Theatre, on 2 August 2025 for a highly successful limited six-month run until 1 February 2026. Originally opening in New York in 2001, the production played for a record-breaking 14 years at the Winter Garden and then at the Broadhurst Theatre, making it Broadway's ninth longest-running show of all time. A new UK Tour began on 24 October 2025 and will run through to 30 January 2027.

The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA's timeless pop masterpieces, has been seen in over 50 productions in 16 different languages, grossing more than £4.5 billion at the box office, and turned into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The London cast stars Sara Poyzer as Donna, Kate Graham as Tanya, Nicky Swift as Rosie, Richard Standing as Sam, Daniel Crowder as Harry, Tamlyn Henderson as Bill, Ellie Kingdon as Sophie, George Maddison as Sky, Chloe Gentles as Ali, Foxy Valentine as Lisa, Joshua de La-Garde as Eddie and Benjamin Dawson as Pepper, with Emma Odell playing Donna at certain performances. Also in the cast are Franky Attard, Matthew Barrow, Ella Beaumont, Jack Bromage, Maddy Cameron, Dennis Cousins, Joseph Craig, Josh Crowther, Andrew Gallo, Lawrence Guntert, George Hinson, Genevieve Jameson, Laura Jayne-Hardie, Deena Kapadia, Matthew Mori, Tom Parsons, Meghan Peploe-Williams, Emily Squibb, Ria Turner and Maisie Waller.

Mamma Mia! originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004, and then to the Novello Theatre in 2012. The London production of Mamma Mia! has been seen by over 11 million people, played over 10,000 performances and has broken box office records in all three of its London homes. In February 2024, it set a new record for the highest ever weekly gross in the musical's London history and, on 28 December 2024, achieved the production's highest ever grossing performance. As part of Mamma Mia!'s 25th year celebrations, Judy Craymer was Executive Producer of ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, which searched for new young talent to join the stage musical. One of the finalists, Maisie Waller, joined the London company in 2024 and has now been promoted to first cover for Sophie.

Produced by Judy Craymer, Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, opened in 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. Both films starred Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper, with Lily James, Andy Garcia and Cher joining them in the second film.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

Mamma Mia! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal Music Group.