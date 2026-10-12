Tickets on Sale This Week For NANNY MCPHEE Musical at Aldwych Theatre
The stage adaptation features a creative team including set designer Rob Howell and choreographer Ellen Kane.
Tickets for the new musical stage adaptation of Nanny McPhee, will go on sale from 12pm on Wednesday 14 October 2026.
It is announced today that the world premiere production, with a book by Academy Award-winning actor and screenwriter Emma Thompson, and music by singer-songwriter Gary Clark, will open at the Aldwych Theatre in London's West End with performances from Saturday 6 November 2027.
Based on the beloved Nanny McPhee films, and the Nurse Matilda character by Christianna Brand and Edward Ardizzone that inspired them, the new musical will bring the magical world of Nanny McPhee to the stage for the first time.
When the mysterious figure of Nanny McPhee arrives at the Browns' door she discovers a household in chaos; anarchic children who have driven away every Nanny before her, a desperate father, a donkey that is out of control, and a baby who will stop at nothing. Armed with her strange knobbly stick, exceedingly unorthodox methods and quite a lot of magic, Nanny McPhee begins to restore harmony. And as it turns out, the children aren't the only family members who have lessons to learn.
Universal Pictures, Working Title Films and Three Strange Angels first brought Nanny McPhee to the screen in the 2005 film written by and starring Emma Thompson, alongside Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury, Kelly MacDonald, Imelda Staunton, Celia Imrie and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thompson returned to write and star in the 2010 sequel Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang.
Although casting is still to be confirmed, an award-winning creative team is already at work bringing Nanny McPhee to life on stage. The musical has a book by Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor and writer Emma Thompson, who won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Sense and Sensibility, music by singer-songwriter Gary Clark, frontman of the band Danny Wilson and composer of the music for Sing Street on stage and screen, and original lyrics by Emma Thompson and Gary Clark.
Nanny McPhee will be directed by Katy Rudd (Ballet Shoes and The Ocean at the End of the Lane), with set and costume designs by the Tony and Olivier Award-winning Rob Howell (Matilda the Musical) and Musical Staging and choreography by Ellen Kane (Paddington: The Musical), who won the 2023 World Choreography Award for Best Motion Picture Choreography for her work on the film adaptation of Matilda the Musical.
The world-class creative team also includes orchestrations by Tony and Olivier Award-winning Simon Hale (Spring Awakening, Girl From the North Country), music supervision by Nigel Lilley (Follies, Next to Normal, Newsies), with music arrangements by Simon Hale and Nigel Lilley. Lighting is by multi award winning designer Howard Hudson (& Juliet, Starlight Express and Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), sound design by Olivier and Tony Award-winning Ian Dickinson for Autograph (Company, Angels in America, Jerusalem), illusions by Chris Fisher, a Tony Award-winning illusion and visual effects designer and a member of The Magic Circle (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Back to the Future: The Musical, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), puppetry by Samuel Wyer (Wolf, Witch, Giant, Fairy and The Ocean at the End of the Lane), projections by Tony and Olivier Award-winning Andrzej Goulding (Life of Pi, & Juliet, Groundhog Day) and casting by What's On Stage Award-winning Natalie Gallacher CDG (for Pippa Aillon and Natalie Gallacher Casting) (Come From Away, Spring Awakening). The show will be general managed by Playful Productions.
Nanny McPhee is presented by Universal Theatrical Group and Working Title Films in association with Studiocanal on Stage and MGM On Stage. The show is produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lindsay Doran, Emma Thompson, Paul Warwick Griffin, Gareth Hewitt Williams and Rebecca Quigley for Working Title Films.
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