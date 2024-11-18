Photos: National Youth Theatre's TWELFTH NIGHT in Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New rehearsal photos have been released of Twelfth Night, a National Youth Theatre production performed by the NYT REP company. The production opens at the NYT Workshop Theatre in Holloway from 29 November - 18 December, and tickets are on sale now. Check out the photos below!

Shakespeare’s hilarious and heartbreaking classic is adapted for the NYT REP Company by former Artistic director of the Gate Theatre Ellen McDougall, whose recent credits include As You Like It for the Globe Theatre and Watch on the Rhine for the Donmar Warehouse.

Meghan Doyle, the 2018 Bryan Forbes Young Director Bursary Recipient returns to the NYT REP company fold to direct, following her celebrated production of To Kill a Mockingbird at the Lyric Hammersmith and Up All Night at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

This production of Twelfth Night follows the 2024 REP company’s production of The War of the Worlds, which played at Wilton’s Music Hall in October to critical acclaim.

The NYT 2024 REP company consists of Selorm Adonu, Stella Blakeley, Emily Casey, Talitha Christina, Luc de Freitas, Megan Keaveny, Tyler Kinghorn, Holly Masters, Laura Masters, David Olaniregun, Edward Oulton, Freya Catherine Purdie, Daniel Regan, Dominic Semwanga, Cathy Sole, Ruari Spooner, Ruby Wardand Alfie Wickham.

Graduates from the NYT REP company include Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, who appeared this year as Juliet in the West End, double Scottish BAFTA winner Lauren Lyle (Karen Pirie) and BAFTA nominated Slow Horses star Sope Dirisu.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

