Photos: MY FAIR LADY At Curve Leicester

Check out production photos of the Made at Curve production of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s classic musical MY FAIR LADY.

Molly Lynch stars as Eliza Doolittle with David Seadon-Young, (THE BAKER’S WIFE, Menier Chocolate Factory, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, Dominion Theatre), as professor Henry Higgins.

The company also includes Minal Patel (BILLY ELLLIOT, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, Curve) as Colonel Pickering, actor, comedian, DJ, musician and writer Steve Furst (OLIVER!, Leeds Playhouse), as Alfred P. Doolittle, BAFTA Award-winner and Golden Globe nominee Cathy Tyson (KAOS, Netflix, HELP, Channel 4 and MY BEAUTIFUL LAUNDRETTE, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, Curve) as Mrs Higgins, Sarah Moyle (DOCTORS, BBC and JERUSALEM, Royal Court Theatre, Apollo Theatre and Music Box Theatre on Broadway) as Mrs Eynsford-Hill and Mrs Pearce and Djavan Van de Fliert (FROZEN, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, LES MISERABLES, Sondheim Theatre) as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.

Damian Buhagiar (SISTER ACT, Dominion Theatre and WEST SIDE STORY, Curve) will play Zoltan Karpathy, joined by Jonathan Dryden Taylor (THE WIZARD OF OZ, BILLY ELLIOT, Curve) as Harry, Ying Ue Li (CABARET, The Kit Kat Club) as Jamie and Joanna O’Hare (KISS ME KATE, Royal Albert Hall and SUNSET BOULEVARD, Curve) as George.

The cast will be completed by Andy Barke (PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL, Savoy Theatre), Keanna Bloomfield (A VERY VERY BAD CINDERELLA, The Other Palace), Ashley Gilmour (EVITA, Curve), Lucas Koch (CHOIR OF MAN, The Arts Theatre), Ritesh Manugula (SHIRLY, Sherman Theatre Cardiff), Nell Martin (PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT, UK tour), Abigail Matthews (THE WIZARD OF OZ, UK tour and Gillian Lynne Theatre) Jack Skelton (ALADDIN, Wolverhampton Grand) and Kenedy Small (SIX THE MUSICAL, UK tour).

MY FAIR LADY will run in Leicester from Saturday 23 November 2024 to Saturday 4 January 2025 and is directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (A CHORUS LINE, BILLY ELLIOT, EVITA).

MY FAIR LADY will run at Curve through Saturday 4 January 2025 and tickets are on-sale now. To find out more and book, visit www.curveonline.co.uk, call 0116 242 3595 or visit Curve’s Box Office in-person.

