Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Extends in London and Reveals New Photos

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All new photos have been released from the West End production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The musical is preparing to celebrate five years in London's West End this November, and has announced a further booking extension, with tickets now available until July 2027.

To mark the milestone, brand-new production photography has also been released HERE [photo credit Johan Persson] featuring the show's current West End company including Karis Anderson as Satine and Alistair Brammer as Christian, James Doherty as Harold Zidler, Daniel Fraser as The Duke. Richard Lloyd King as Toulouse-Lautrec, Ivan De Freitas as Santiago, Lindsey Tierney as Nini, Nick Len as Baby Doll, Billie-Kay as Arabia, Athena Collins as La Chocolat and Angela Marie Hurst as Alternate Satine.

The cast is completed by Gabriela Acosta, Andy Barke, Callum Bell, Alexandros Beshonges, Emily Bolland, Taylor Bradshaw, Robson Broad, Lucy Campbell, Bethany Chan, Lucia Coleman, Katie Deacon, James Davies-Williams, Kelly Downing, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Myles Hart, Annabelle Laing, Holly Liburd, PaddyJoe Martin, Jacob McLay Reid, Jago Mottart, Marios Nicolaides, Ben Rutter, Hassun Sharif, Jamie Shields, Risha Tavernier, Kalila Khan, Hakeem Tinubu and Tija Tkalcevic.

Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub’s host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including Satine. Together with his Bohemian friends – the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec, and the greatest tango dancer in all of Paris, Santiago – Christian stages a musical spectacular in an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win the heart of Satine.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed for today in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical invites you to enter a world of passionate romance and eye-popping splendour… a place where Bohemians and aristocrats revel together in electrifying enchantment… a place where all your wildest dreams come true!

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 17 Hrs 48 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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