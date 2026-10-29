Truth Freedom Beauty Love, but maybe most of all... love. Surrender to the kinetic energy and sweeping romance of La Belle Epoque, beware of the tuberculosis, as Jeff and guest Ryan Garcia (The Try Guys) discuss the Tony winning Best Musical MOULIN ROUGE!
Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Extends in London and Reveals New Photos
Tickets are now available until July 2027.
All new photos have been released from the West End production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The musical is preparing to celebrate five years in London's West End this November, and has announced a further booking extension, with tickets now available until July 2027.
To mark the milestone, brand-new production photography has also been released HERE [photo credit Johan Persson] featuring the show's current West End company including Karis Anderson as Satine and Alistair Brammer as Christian, James Doherty as Harold Zidler, Daniel Fraser as The Duke. Richard Lloyd King as Toulouse-Lautrec, Ivan De Freitas as Santiago, Lindsey Tierney as Nini, Nick Len as Baby Doll, Billie-Kay as Arabia, Athena Collins as La Chocolat and Angela Marie Hurst as Alternate Satine.
The cast is completed by Gabriela Acosta, Andy Barke, Callum Bell, Alexandros Beshonges, Emily Bolland, Taylor Bradshaw, Robson Broad, Lucy Campbell, Bethany Chan, Lucia Coleman, Katie Deacon, James Davies-Williams, Kelly Downing, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Myles Hart, Annabelle Laing, Holly Liburd, PaddyJoe Martin, Jacob McLay Reid, Jago Mottart, Marios Nicolaides, Ben Rutter, Hassun Sharif, Jamie Shields, Risha Tavernier, Kalila Khan, Hakeem Tinubu and Tija Tkalcevic.
Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.
When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub’s host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including Satine. Together with his Bohemian friends – the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec, and the greatest tango dancer in all of Paris, Santiago – Christian stages a musical spectacular in an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win the heart of Satine.
Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed for today in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical invites you to enter a world of passionate romance and eye-popping splendour… a place where Bohemians and aristocrats revel together in electrifying enchantment… a place where all your wildest dreams come true!
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
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#155 - Derek McLane - Designing Broadway
Tony & Emmy Winning Designer Derek McLane drops by Behind the Awards to give the inside scoop on how he created such designs as Moulin Rouge, MJ, Death Becomes Her, Beautiful and most recently The Balusters.
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In this episode, we’re joined by the phenomenal Alinta Chidzey—star of Moulin Rouge, Chicago, West Side Story, and so much more. We dive into the realities behind the sparkle: handling rejection, surviving the audition grind, and carving out a sustainable, fulfilling career in the arts.
Ep201 - Pepe Muñoz, Admetus in Madrid & Santiago in Moulin Rouge on Broadway
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Tony Nominee, Robyn Hurder joins us to Take A Bow ahead of a MAJOR announcement and the annual Broadway spooky season celebration I Put A Spell On You! In this episode, hear all about: Moulin Rouge. The fandom. Chicago. A Beautiful Noise. The Broadway Community.