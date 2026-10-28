Video: Inside Rehearsals for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Old Vic

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Rehearsal footage from The Old Vic offers a glimpse inside the room as the cast of A Christmas Carol prepares for the show's run this holiday season. The clip shows performers working through staging, including a sequence described as involving handbells, as the production gears up for its tenth anniversary mounting at the London theatre.

A Christmas Carol is adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne, known for His Dark Materials and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, based on the Charles Dickens novella. The production is directed by Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus.

This year's run marks the tenth consecutive year the production has played at The Old Vic, with the show also set to premiere at Lowry, Salford, in December 2026, the first time it has played another UK city in its ten-year history. Giles Terera leads the London cast as Ebenezer Scrooge, as detailed in BroadwayWorld's announcement of his casting.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 11 Hrs 02 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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