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Video: Inside Rehearsals for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Old Vic

Footage shows the cast working through scenes, including a sequence involving handbells.

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Rehearsal footage from The Old Vic offers a glimpse inside the room as the cast of A Christmas Carol prepares for the show's run this holiday season. The clip shows performers working through staging, including a sequence described as involving handbells, as the production gears up for its tenth anniversary mounting at the London theatre.

A Christmas Carol is adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne, known for His Dark Materials and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, based on the Charles Dickens novella. The production is directed by Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus.

This year's run marks the tenth consecutive year the production has played at The Old Vic, with the show also set to premiere at Lowry, Salford, in December 2026, the first time it has played another UK city in its ten-year history. Giles Terera leads the London cast as Ebenezer Scrooge, as detailed in BroadwayWorld's announcement of his casting.

The full London cast, as previously announced by BroadwayWorld, includes Carly Bawden as Belle, Jack North as Bob Cratchit, Gleanne Purcell-Brown as Mrs Cratchit, Annie Wensak as Ghost of Christmas Past, Aiesha Naomi as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig, Edward Harrison as Father/Marley, Kirsty MacLaren as Little Fan, Alastair Parker as Fezziwig, Ewan Black as Fred and Khalid Daley as Young Ebenezer, with Imuujin Bayarsaikhan, Freddie Merritt, Veronica Aeryn Onu and Hannah Slater sharing the role of Tiny Tim. The production's design and creative team, as credited for the Lowry engagement, includes Rob Howell for set and costume design, Christopher Nightingale for composition and arrangement, Hugh Vanstone for lighting, Simon Baker for sound and Lizzi Gee for movement.

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