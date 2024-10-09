Photos: MACBETH Opens, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new photos have been released the opening night of the West End transfer of Macbeth starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo at the Harold Pinter Theatre which took place last night. Those in attendance included Fearne Cotton, Poppy Delevingne, Alex Hassell, Celia Imrie, Aidan Turner and Michael Sheen. Check out the photos below!

This production of Macbeth uses binaural technology to create a 3D sound world, which the audience will experience through wearing headphones, placing them right inside the head of the central couple. Director Max Webster collaborates with sound designer Gareth Fry, who previously used binaural sound for Complicité’s multi-award-winning production The Encounter. Live music will come from an onstage Scottish folk band lead by Alasdair Macrae and featuring award-winning Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes.

Comments