Photos: Lolly Adefope in Rehearsal For OH, MARY! in the West End

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Lolly Adefope will make her West End debut as Mary Todd Lincoln, alongside Lucy Frederick as Mary’s Chaperone, J.R. Ballantyne as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Vinnie Heaven as Mary’s Teacher and Syrus Lowe as Mary’s Husband. She will play her first performance at the Trafalgar Theatre on Monday 28 September 2026. Check out rehearsal photos below!

The Olivier and Tony Award-winning smash hit comedy Oh, Mary! is now booking until 2 January 2027. ohmaryplay.co.uk

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Declared “one of the best comedies in years” by The New York Times, Oh, Mary! received Tony® Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Play (Cole Escola) and Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Oh, Mary! premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in January 2024, before a Broadway transfer to the Lyceum Theatre in July 2024, where it broke box office records and continues to play to sold out audiences. It had its West End premiere at Trafalgar Theatre on 3 December 2025, where it has also broken many Box Office records, and won Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at this year’s Olivier Awards. This Autumn, Oh, Mary! will also launch a US National Tour.

In addition to Cole Escola (Writer) and Sam Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), David Dabbon (Arrangements) with Casting by Stuart Burt CDG. Associate creatives include Georgie Rankcom (Associate Director), Zoë Hurwitz (Scenic), Debo Andrews (Costume), Tom Turner (Lighting), Chris Reid (Sound), Kim Kasim (Wigs), Caitlin Morgan (Music Direction), Eleanor Dolan (Costume Supervisor), and Marcus Hall (Props Supervisor).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 17 Hrs 43 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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