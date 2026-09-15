Video: JANE EYRE Trailer Released at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

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Southwark Playhouse has posted a trailer for its production of Jane Eyre, offering a first glimpse of the musical currently running at Southwark Playhouse Elephant. The clip previews the atmosphere of the staging, which brings Charlotte Brontë's novel to the stage through what the theatre describes as a lush and sweeping score.

The musical is a five-time Tony nominee that reimagines Brontë's story of ambition, independence, and love, with music by Paul Gordon, also known for Daddy Long Legs. The production is co-directed by John Caird, whose credits include Les Misérables, alongside Broadway veteran Megan McGinnis.

The staging marks the UK premiere of the musical, running at Southwark Playhouse Elephant through 24 October. The trailer was shot by videographer Adam Nightingale.

BroadwayWorld previously shared production photos from the UK premiere, and the show has also been reviewed on the site, with critics weighing in on how the adaptation translates Brontë's novel for the stage.

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