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Photos: Lolly Adefope Stars in OH, MARY! in London

The cast also includes Lucy Frederick, J.R. Ballantyne, Vinnie Heaven, and Syrus Lowe.

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All new photos have been released from Oh, Mary! at the Trafalgar Theatre starring Lolly Adefope as Mary Todd Lincoln. Joining Lolly Adefope, who makes her West End debut, are Lucy Frederick as Mary’s Chaperone, J.R. Ballantyne as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Vinnie Heaven as Mary’s Teacher and Syrus Lowe as Mary’s Husband. Check out the photos below!

Lolly Adefope’s final performance will be Saturday 5 December 2026. The Olivier and Tony Award-winning smash hit comedy Oh, Mary! is now booking until 2 January 2027.

The full creative team includes Cole Escola (Writer), Sam Pinkleton (Director), dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), David Dabbon (Arrangements) with Casting by Stuart Burt CDG. Associate creatives include Georgie Rankcom (Associate Director), Zoë Hurwitz (Scenic), Debo Andrews (Costume), Tom Turner (Lighting), Chris Reid (Sound), Kim Kasim (Wigs), Caitlin Morgan (Music Direction), Eleanor Dolan (Costume Supervisor), and Marcus Hall (Props Supervisor).

Oh, Mary! is produced in the West End by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, Showtown Productions, Jamie Wilson Productions and Wessex Grove.

The Executive producers of Oh, Mary! at Trafalgar Theatre are Wessex Grove.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Buy Tickets to Oh, Mary!

More on this show: Cole Escola Will Make West End Debut in OH, MARY!; Booking Extended · 5/26/2026




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