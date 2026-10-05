Photos: Lolly Adefope Stars in OH, MARY! in London

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

All new photos have been released from Oh, Mary! at the Trafalgar Theatre starring Lolly Adefope as Mary Todd Lincoln. Joining Lolly Adefope, who makes her West End debut, are Lucy Frederick as Mary’s Chaperone, J.R. Ballantyne as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Vinnie Heaven as Mary’s Teacher and Syrus Lowe as Mary’s Husband. Check out the photos below!

Lolly Adefope’s final performance will be Saturday 5 December 2026. The Olivier and Tony Award-winning smash hit comedy Oh, Mary! is now booking until 2 January 2027.

The full creative team includes Cole Escola (Writer), Sam Pinkleton (Director), dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), David Dabbon (Arrangements) with Casting by Stuart Burt CDG. Associate creatives include Georgie Rankcom (Associate Director), Zoë Hurwitz (Scenic), Debo Andrews (Costume), Tom Turner (Lighting), Chris Reid (Sound), Kim Kasim (Wigs), Caitlin Morgan (Music Direction), Eleanor Dolan (Costume Supervisor), and Marcus Hall (Props Supervisor).

Oh, Mary! is produced in the West End by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, Showtown Productions, Jamie Wilson Productions and Wessex Grove.

The Executive producers of Oh, Mary! at Trafalgar Theatre are Wessex Grove.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 17 Hrs 28 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming