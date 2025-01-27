News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: KINKY BOOTS UK Tour Opens at Curve, Leicester

The UK and Ireland tour is now in full swing, ending 26 July 2025.

By: Jan. 27, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

All new photos have been released from the after party for the opening night of the brand new production of KINKY BOOTS starring Johannes Radebe at Curve, Leicester. The production opened on 23 January 2025. The UK and Ireland tour is now in full swing, ending 26 July 2025.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: RSC's EDWARD II in Rehearsals
IF/THEN Adds Second Performance; John Owen-Jones Joins the Cast
Full Cast Set For A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Crucible Theatre
Review: DAN AND PHIL: TERRIBLE INFLUENCE, London Palladium

KINKY BOOTS stars Johannes Radebe as Lola, Dan Partridge as Charlie Price and Courtney Bowman as Lauren, Newtion Matthews as Simon Sr & Lola at certain performances, Kara Lily Hayworth as Nicola, Joe Caffrey as Don, Kathryn Barnes as Pat, Lucy Williamson as Trish, Jonathan Dryden Taylor as Mr Price, Scott Paige as George and Liam Doyle as Harry. The cast is completed by Kofi Dennis, Ru Fisher, Ben Middleton, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Cerys Burton, Cole Dunn, Kaya Farrugia, Jordan Isaac, Deena Kapadia, Tori McDougall and Liam McEvoy.

KINKY BOOTS The Musical was a Broadway and West End phenomenon based on a true story and movie of the same name released in 2005. After inheriting his family's failing shoe factory and with a relationship on the rocks, life is proving to be very challenging for Charlie Price. That is until he meets Lola, a drag queen whose sparkle and unsteady heels might just hold the answer to saving the struggling business.

The production will be directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster with choreography by Leah Hill, set and costume design by Robert Jones, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher and casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CDA. KINKY BOOTS is produced by ROYO and CURVE.

Photo Credit: Beth Walsh 

Photos: KINKY BOOTS UK Tour Opens at Curve, Leicester Image
Company

Photos: KINKY BOOTS UK Tour Opens at Curve, Leicester Image
Company

Photos: KINKY BOOTS UK Tour Opens at Curve, Leicester Image
Chris Stafford, Hamish Greer, Nikolai Foster, Tom Dekeyser

Photos: KINKY BOOTS UK Tour Opens at Curve, Leicester Image
Johannes Radebe, Courtney Bowman, Dan Partridge

Photos: KINKY BOOTS UK Tour Opens at Curve, Leicester Image
Johannes Radebe, Nikolai Foster

Photos: KINKY BOOTS UK Tour Opens at Curve, Leicester Image
Chris Stafford, Nikolai Foster

Photos: KINKY BOOTS UK Tour Opens at Curve, Leicester Image
Johannes Radebe, Leah Hill, and the Angels

Photos: KINKY BOOTS UK Tour Opens at Curve, Leicester Image
Curtain Call




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos