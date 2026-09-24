Photos:  KING LEAR in Rehearsal at the Royal Exchange Theatre

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

All new rehearsal photos have been released for KING LEAR at the Royal Exchange Theatre, running 2 October - 15 November 2026. Check out the photos below!

Shakespeare’s most elemental tragedy charts a kingdom where power corrupts, families become enemies and prosperity devolves into war. At its centre is the mind of a man who can no longer understand what it means to be human. This reimagining of Shakespeare’s masterwork is adapted and directed by Matthew Dunster, who returns for his sixth engagement at the Royal Exchange in a unique and emotionally charged take on one of Shakespeare’s greatest plays.

KING LEAR stars David Threlfall and Nadine Shah, and the full cast includes Isobel Akuwudike, Harry Clarke, Ed Coleman, Lisa Diveney, Jason Done, Rupert Hill, Grace Jabbari, Nicholas Karimi, Gabin Kongolo, Jessica Mannion, Ryan Pope, Anwar Russell, Jonathan Slinger, Paddy Stafford and Tom Varey.

KING LEAR is adapted and directed by Matthew Dunster. The creative team includes Set Designer, Anna Fleischle; Costume Designer, Cat Fuller; Associate Director, Emma Baggott; Lighting Designer, Lucy Carter; Composer, Nadine Shah; Sound Designer, Holly Khan; Movement Director, Charlotte Broom; Fight & Intimacy Director, Maisie Carter; Casting Director, Amy Ball CDG; Associate Set Designer, Cat Fuller; Birkbeck Assistant Director, Lauren Tranter; Production Manager, Jim Leaver; Stage Manager (London), Olivia Kerslake; Stage Manager (Manchester), Anastasia Booth; Deputy Stage Manager, Olivia Roberts; Assistant Stage Manager, Jamie Craker.

Photo Credit: Helen Murphy

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 14 Hrs 22 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming