Photos: KING LEAR in Rehearsal at the Royal Exchange Theatre
Performances will run 2 October - 15 November 2026.
All new rehearsal photos have been released for KING LEAR at the Royal Exchange Theatre, running 2 October - 15 November 2026. Check out the photos below!
Shakespeare’s most elemental tragedy charts a kingdom where power corrupts, families become enemies and prosperity devolves into war. At its centre is the mind of a man who can no longer understand what it means to be human. This reimagining of Shakespeare’s masterwork is adapted and directed by Matthew Dunster, who returns for his sixth engagement at the Royal Exchange in a unique and emotionally charged take on one of Shakespeare’s greatest plays.
KING LEAR stars David Threlfall and Nadine Shah, and the full cast includes Isobel Akuwudike, Harry Clarke, Ed Coleman, Lisa Diveney, Jason Done, Rupert Hill, Grace Jabbari, Nicholas Karimi, Gabin Kongolo, Jessica Mannion, Ryan Pope, Anwar Russell, Jonathan Slinger, Paddy Stafford and Tom Varey.
KING LEAR is adapted and directed by Matthew Dunster. The creative team includes Set Designer, Anna Fleischle; Costume Designer, Cat Fuller; Associate Director, Emma Baggott; Lighting Designer, Lucy Carter; Composer, Nadine Shah; Sound Designer, Holly Khan; Movement Director, Charlotte Broom; Fight & Intimacy Director, Maisie Carter; Casting Director, Amy Ball CDG; Associate Set Designer, Cat Fuller; Birkbeck Assistant Director, Lauren Tranter; Production Manager, Jim Leaver; Stage Manager (London), Olivia Kerslake; Stage Manager (Manchester), Anastasia Booth; Deputy Stage Manager, Olivia Roberts; Assistant Stage Manager, Jamie Craker.
Photo Credit: Helen Murphy
Cast
Cast
Paddy Stafford
Rupert Hill, Anwar Russell
Anwar Russell, Nadine Shah
Isobel Akuwudike, Harry Clarke
Ed Coleman, Ryan Pope, Grace, Jabbari
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