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Photos:  KING LEAR in Rehearsal at the Royal Exchange Theatre

Performances will run 2 October - 15 November 2026.

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All new rehearsal photos have been released for KING LEAR at the Royal Exchange Theatre, running 2 October - 15 November 2026. Check out the photos below!

Shakespeare’s most elemental tragedy charts a kingdom where power corrupts, families become enemies and prosperity devolves into war. At its centre is the mind of a man who can no longer understand what it means to be human. This reimagining of Shakespeare’s masterwork is adapted and directed by Matthew Dunster, who returns for his sixth engagement at the Royal Exchange in a unique and emotionally charged take on one of Shakespeare’s greatest plays.  

KING LEAR stars David Threlfall and Nadine Shah, and the full cast includes Isobel Akuwudike, Harry Clarke, Ed Coleman, Lisa Diveney, Jason Done, Rupert Hill, Grace Jabbari, Nicholas Karimi, Gabin Kongolo, Jessica Mannion, Ryan Pope, Anwar Russell, Jonathan Slinger, Paddy Stafford and Tom Varey

KING LEAR is adapted and directed by Matthew Dunster. The creative team includes Set Designer, Anna Fleischle; Costume Designer, Cat Fuller; Associate Director, Emma Baggott; Lighting Designer, Lucy Carter; Composer, Nadine Shah; Sound Designer, Holly Khan; Movement Director, Charlotte Broom; Fight & Intimacy Director, Maisie Carter; Casting Director, Amy Ball CDG; Associate Set Designer, Cat Fuller; Birkbeck Assistant Director, Lauren Tranter; Production Manager, Jim Leaver; Stage Manager (London), Olivia Kerslake; Stage Manager (Manchester), Anastasia Booth; Deputy Stage Manager, Olivia Roberts; Assistant Stage Manager, Jamie Craker.

Photo Credit: Helen Murphy 

Photos:  KING LEAR in Rehearsal at the Royal Exchange Theatre — photo 1 of 14


David Threlfall

Photos:  KING LEAR in Rehearsal at the Royal Exchange Theatre — photo 2 of 14


Cast

Photos:  KING LEAR in Rehearsal at the Royal Exchange Theatre — photo 3 of 14


Cast

Photos:  KING LEAR in Rehearsal at the Royal Exchange Theatre — photo 4 of 14


Gabin Kongolo, Tom Varey

Photos:  KING LEAR in Rehearsal at the Royal Exchange Theatre — photo 5 of 14


Jonathan Slinger

Photos:  KING LEAR in Rehearsal at the Royal Exchange Theatre — photo 6 of 14


Lisa Diveney

Photos:  KING LEAR in Rehearsal at the Royal Exchange Theatre — photo 7 of 14


Matthew Dunster, Lisa Diveney

Photos:  KING LEAR in Rehearsal at the Royal Exchange Theatre — photo 8 of 14


Nicholas Karimi

Photos:  KING LEAR in Rehearsal at the Royal Exchange Theatre — photo 9 of 14


Paddy Stafford

Photos:  KING LEAR in Rehearsal at the Royal Exchange Theatre — photo 10 of 14


Rupert Hill, Anwar Russell

Photos:  KING LEAR in Rehearsal at the Royal Exchange Theatre — photo 11 of 14


Anwar Russell, Nadine Shah

Photos:  KING LEAR in Rehearsal at the Royal Exchange Theatre — photo 12 of 14


Ed Coleman, David Threlfall

Photos:  KING LEAR in Rehearsal at the Royal Exchange Theatre — photo 13 of 14


Isobel Akuwudike, Harry Clarke

Photos:  KING LEAR in Rehearsal at the Royal Exchange Theatre — photo 14 of 14


Ed Coleman, Ryan Pope, Grace, Jabbari

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