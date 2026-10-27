Photos: Jamie Muscato and Sharon Rose in Rehearsal For ONE DAY

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Ahead of One Day's transfer to London's West End, all new rehearsal photos have been released of the West End company led by Jamie Muscato as ‘Dex’ and Sharon Rose as ‘Em’. Check out the photos below!

Performances for the London transfer are set to start at the Garrick Theatre on Tuesday 17 November, 2026 and welcome the return of Jamie Muscato (Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre; The Great Gatsby, London Coliseum; Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre) and Sharon Rose (Sylvia, Old Vic Theatre; Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre) as they reprise their celebrated roles as ‘Dex’ and ‘Em.’

Further casting announced today includes Dan Buckley as ‘Ian’, Dougie Carter as ‘Callum’, Anna-Jane Casey as ‘Alison Mayhew’, Ross Dawes as ‘Mr Godalming’, Christopher Dickins as ‘Stephen Mayhew’, Vanessa Fisher, Ensemble, Kelly Hampson as ‘Sylvie’, Jennifer Louise Jones as ‘Miffy’, Romona Lewis-Malley as ‘Tilly’, Rosalía Morales, Understudy, Ewan Murphy, Ensemble and Tom Mussell, Understudy. ‘Jasmine’ and ‘Sonia’ are played by Bonnie Harper, Esmae Kevany, Hannah McIntyre and Ava-Rae Timewell. Please see biogs and headshots here .

One Day’s band features: Musical Director and Keys, Nigel Lilley; Drums, Luke Baxter; Violin and Synth, Shelley Britton; Cello, Gemma Connor; Guitar, Matt Isaac and Bass and Double Bass, Marcus Pritchard.

This brand-new adaptation of the beloved story is written by The Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh’s former Artistic Director David Greig (Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, Touching The Void, The Lorax), with music and lyrics by Abner and Amanda Ramirez (of acclaimed US band Johnnyswim), with additional material by Jeremy Sams, and directed by Tony and Olivier award nominee Max Webster (Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, The Importance of Being Ernest with Ncuti Gatwa, Life of Pi, Sheffield Crucible, West End and Broadway).

The creative team is completed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Choreographer; Nigel Lilley, Musical Supervisor, Musical Director and Co-Arranger; Rae Smith, Set and Costume Designer; Bruno Poet, Lighting Designer; Simon Baker, Sound Designer; Lewis Den Hertog, Video Designer; Carole Hancock, Wigs, Hair and Make Up Designer; Simon Hale, Orchestrator and Co-Arranger, Stuart Burt CDG, Casting Director, Ingrid Mackinnon, Intimacy Director; Barbara Houseman, Voice Coach and Chris Hay, Production Manager. Children’s Casting is by Keston and Keston and Orchestral Management is by Andy Barnwell and Rich Weeden for BW Musicians Ltd.

Emma walks into Dexter’s life on the night of their graduation. One unsuspecting day that changes them both forever. But where will they be on this day next year? And the year after that? And every year that follows? As Em and Dex’s lives intertwine through joy and heartbreak, missed opportunities and second chances, they navigate love, ambition, and the unpredictable twists of life.

One of the most treasured romances of the 21st century, which has sold over five million copies worldwide and inspired both film and television adaptations, is brought to life as never before in the life-affirming ONE DAY – The MUSICAL. The fresh and emotionally rich interpretation captures the intensity of youthful romance, the moments that define us forever, and the enduring hope that love will find its way.

ONE DAY is produced by Simon Friend & Hanna Osmolska for Melting Pot, by arrangement with Universal Theatrical Group with Joshua Andrews, Kevin McCollum, The John Gore Organisation, Jenny King, Stuart McAlpine, Robson Entertainment, Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla, Ramin Sabi, Richard Batchelder, Umeda Arts Theatre Company and the Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

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