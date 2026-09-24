Photos: James Bye and Hannah Sinclair Robinson in PARANORMAL ACTIVITY UK and Ireland Tour
Having opened in Richmond Theatre on Saturday, 5 September 2026, the show will visit towns and cities nationwide until June 2027.
All new photos have been released from the UK and Ireland tour of Paranormal Activity. Having opened in Richmond Theatre on Saturday, 5 September 2026, the show will visit towns and cities nationwide until June 2027. Check out the photos below!
The theatrical experience stars James Bye (2:22, UK Tour, BBC 1’s EastEnders) as ‘James’, Hannah Sinclair Robinson (The Play That Goes Wrong, West End, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, National Theatre, UK and Ireland Tour) as ‘Lou’, Jo Castleton (War Horse at The National Theatre, National and International Tour;) as ‘Etheline Cotgrave’ and Caroline Faber (Network and The Heiress, National Theatre) as ‘Carolanne.’ Please see headshots and biogs: HERE
Paranormal Activity began a North American tour last autumn, with dates including the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington DC and American Conservatory Theatre, San Francisco. Paranormal Activity marks its Canadian premiere at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, Toronto this June, ahead of a run at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theater in July, before embarking on a 20-week Broadway season at the August Wilson Theatre from August 14 2026.
A new story inspired by the worldwide horror phenomenon, Paranormal Activity, is directed by immersive theatre pioneer and Punchdrunk’s Founder and Artistic Director, Felix Barrett and written by playwright Levi Holloway, whose pulse-pounding theatrical thriller Grey House chilled Broadway audiences.
James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are...This thrilling West End hit is inspired by the iconic, hugely popular film series, Paranormal Activity, with a brand-new story live on stage. Now embarking on its first ever UK and Ireland tour after a sell-out, extended run in London, this chilling production promises to keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. Hold your nerve...
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
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