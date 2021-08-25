Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the VIP Celebrity Night For MAGIC MIKE LIVE!

Guests in attendance included Lottie Moss, Alex Scott, Jo O'Meara, Sinitta, Megan Barton-Hanson and Kym Mazelle.

Aug. 25, 2021  

All new photos are bringing you inside the VIP Celebrity Night for Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live at The Theatre at The Hippodrome Casino in London. Guests in attendance included Lottie Moss, Alex Scott, Jo O'Meara, Sinitta, Megan Barton-Hanson and Kym Mazelle.

Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. Audience members enter Magic Mike's mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists from around the world perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

Magic Mike Live in London is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Luke Broadlick as associate director, and choreography by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick.

Magic Mike Live is currently booking until Sunday 26 June 2022.

Photo Credit: Dave Benett

Magic Mike Live
Aimee Vivian

Magic Mike Live
Alex Murphy

Magic Mike Live
Alex Scott

Magic Mike Live
Chloe Crowhurst

Magic Mike Live
Chris Kowalski

Magic Mike Live
Cici Coleman

Magic Mike Live
Ellie Jones

Magic Mike Live
Emily Miller

Magic Mike Live
Gemma Oaten

Magic Mike Live
Hayley Palmer

Magic Mike Live
Hayley Sparkes

Magic Mike Live
Isobel Mills

Magic Mike Live
Jess Gale and Eve Gale

Magic Mike Live
Jo O'Meara

Magic Mike Live
Kym Mazelle

Magic Mike Live
Larissa Eddie

Magic Mike Live
Lottie Moss

Magic Mike Live
Alex Murphy, Hayley Sparkes and Cici Coleman

Magic Mike Live
Lucy Alexander

Magic Mike Live
Megan Barton-Hanson

Magic Mike Live
MIchelle Gayle

Magic Mike Live
Mika Simmons

Magic Mike Live
Olivia Cox

Magic Mike Live
Paul Wharton

Magic Mike Live
Pips Taylor

Magic Mike Live
Sian Carys Owen

Magic Mike Live
Sinitta

Magic Mike Live
Stephen Bailey

