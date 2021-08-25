Photos: Inside the VIP Celebrity Night For MAGIC MIKE LIVE!

All new photos are bringing you inside the VIP Celebrity Night for Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live at The Theatre at The Hippodrome Casino in London. Guests in attendance included Lottie Moss, Alex Scott, Jo O'Meara, Sinitta, Megan Barton-Hanson and Kym Mazelle.

Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. Audience members enter Magic Mike's mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists from around the world perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.



Magic Mike Live in London is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Luke Broadlick as associate director, and choreography by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick.



Magic Mike Live is currently booking until Sunday 26 June 2022.

