Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE in London Celebrates its 5th Birthday

Guests included Billy Porter, Steven Soderbergh, Ruthie Henshall and Vanessa Feltz.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

On Tuesday 28 November, Magic Mike Live in London celebrated its 5th Birthday at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino. Guests included Billy Porter, Steven Soderbergh, Ruthie Henshall and Vanessa Feltz. Check out photos below!

The cast of Magic Mike Live in London includes Kalon Badenhorst, Theo O. Bailey, Daniel Blessing, Natacza Boon, Jake Brewer, Peter Cleverley, Kiana De Van Der Schueren, Joel Ekperigin, Petr Fedorovskii, Luca Figarazzi, Antony Franz, Eleanor-Rose Fusaro, Myles Harper, James Percy, Charlotte Perry, Josie Rose, Ross Sands, Shane Scarth and Manny Tsakanika.

Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live, which is approaching its 2000th show in the West End, has wowed over 500,000 people in London alone and over 1,250,000 worldwide. The London production has recently extended its run to January 2025. It is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London’s Leicester Square in November 2018.  

From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up.  Audience members enter Magic Mike’s mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them.  Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

