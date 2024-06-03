Photos: Inside the SPRING AWAKENING West End Reunion Concert

Last night, Sunday 2 June, a majority of the original West End cast of Spring Awakening reunited for a special one off concert to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the show in London. Check out photos from the performance below!

Starring original West End cast members Lucy May Barker (The Crucible, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre) as Ilse, Natasha Barnes (Hex, National Theatre) as Anna, Harry McEntire (Andor, Disney+, Britannia, Sky) as Ernst, Hayley Gallivan (Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre) as Martha, Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress, West End & UK Tour) as Thea, Edward Judge (The Play That Goes Wrong, West End, UK & International Tour) as Otto, Jamie Muscato (Moulin Rouge, Piccadilly Theatre) as Melchior, Jos Slovick (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, UK Tour) as Georg, Richard Southgate (Crops, the Yard Theatre) as Hanschen and Charlotte Wakefield (The Great British Bake Off Musical, Noel Coward Theatre) as Wendla. Other returning cast members included Chris Barton (The Sound of Music, UK Tour), Natalie Garner, Mona Goodwin (Misfits, Queen’s Theatre) and Gemma O’Duffy (Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, Palace Theatre). They were joined by Jack Wolfe (Next to Normal, Donmar Warehouse) as Moritz.

SPRING AWAKENING tells the story of adolescent anarchy, set to one of the most loved scores of the 21st century. A group of teenagers – silenced and controlled by a censorious society – discover a new world of feeling and freedom outside the classroom, with beautiful and devastating consequences.

This anniversary concert raised funds in the memory of Imogen Kinchin, one of the original producers of SPRING AWAKENING in 2009. Imogen sadly died on 27 March 2024 following her diagnosis of Stage IV Bowel Cancer in March 2022. Proceeds from the evening’s concert will be donated to support her three children, Arthur, Orson and Audrey.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan