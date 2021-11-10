Photos: Inside the Press Night For the West End Premiere of CHOIR OF MAN

Press night was recently held for the West End premiere of THE CHOIR OF MAN at the Arts Theatre. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Tom Brandon as the Hard Man, Miles Anthony Daley as the Romantic, Matt Beveridge as the Joker, George Bray as the Maestro, Freddie Huddleston as the Handyman, Richard Lock as the Beast, Mark Loveday as the Barman, Ben Norris as the Poet and Tyler Orphé-Baker as the Pub Bore.

After three sell-out seasons at The Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours, the runaway international hit, THE CHOIR OF MAN, comes to the West End. THE CHOIR OF MAN is the best trip to your local you'll ever have, featuring amazing reinventions of folk, pop, Broadway and rock chart-toppers from artists including Guns 'N' Roses, Fun!, Adele, Avicii, Paul Simon, Sia and many more. It's a party, it's a concert and it's a lock-in like no other.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, casting by Debbie O'Brien. Associate Choreographer is Rachel Chapman and Associate Musical Director is Hollie Cassar.

The production is currently booking to 13 February 2022. Learn more at choirofmanwestend.com.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce