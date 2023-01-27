Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Wiltshire Creatives' HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Wiltshire Creatives' new production of Alan Ayckbournes How The Other Half Loves. The production opens on 14 February, with previews from 9 February, and runs until 4 March.

Gareth Machin directs Sam Alexander (William Featherstone), Sherry Baines (Fiona Foster), Philip Bretherton (Frank Foster), and Rebecca Cooper (Mary Featherstone), Haydn Oakley (Bob Phillips), and Joanna van Kampen (Teresa Phillips).

Three couples. Two dining rooms. One big mess.

The lives of three couples frantically intertwine in this classic Ayckbourn comedy of confusion and chaos. When one of the women arrives home suspiciously late one night, a chain of events unfolds drawing each of the couples ever deeper into hilarious misunderstanding.