Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Wiltshire Creatives' HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES

The production opens on 14 February, with previews from 9 February, and runs until 4 March. 

Jan. 27, 2023  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Wiltshire Creatives' new production of Alan Ayckbournes How The Other Half Loves. The production opens on 14 February, with previews from 9 February, and runs until 4 March.

Gareth Machin directs Sam Alexander (William Featherstone), Sherry Baines (Fiona Foster), Philip Bretherton (Frank Foster), and Rebecca Cooper (Mary Featherstone), Haydn Oakley (Bob Phillips), and Joanna van Kampen (Teresa Phillips).

Three couples. Two dining rooms. One big mess.

The lives of three couples frantically intertwine in this classic Ayckbourn comedy of confusion and chaos. When one of the women arrives home suspiciously late one night, a chain of events unfolds drawing each of the couples ever deeper into hilarious misunderstanding.

Photo Credit: Joe Hoey

Sherry Baines

Sherry Baines, Sam Alexander

Philip Breatherton

Philip Breatherton, Sam Alexander

Joanna van Kampen, Sherry Baines

Joanna van Kampen, Sam Alexander

Joanna van Kampen, Sam Alexander, Rebecca Cooper

Joanna van Kampen, Sam Alexander, Rebecca Cooper, Gareth Machin

Sam Alexander, Sherry Baines

Rebecca Cooper



