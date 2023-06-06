Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SWELL at Orange Tree Theatre

Orange Tree Theatre, Damsel Productions and The Women’s Prize for Playwriting present THE SWELL, by Isley Lynn. Check out all new rehearsal photos below! Performances run 24 June – 29 July.

The cast includes Jessica Clark, Ruby Crepin-Glyne, Viss Elliot Safavi, Saroja-Lily Ratnavel, Shuna Snow, and Sophie Ward.

Counting down the days to their wedding, Annie and her fiancé Bel are visited by an unexpected guest. An old friend of Annie’s: free spirit and troublemaker Flo, who announces she’ll be staying with them until their big day. This surprise reunion evolves into a complicated love triangle with dangerous consequences that threaten to destroy Annie and Bel’s happily ever after ...