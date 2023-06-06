Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SWELL at Orange Tree Theatre

Performances run 24 June – 29 July.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Orange Tree Theatre, Damsel Productions and The Women’s Prize for Playwriting present THE SWELL, by Isley Lynn. Check out all new rehearsal photos below! Performances run 24 June – 29 July.

The cast includes Jessica Clark, Ruby Crepin-Glyne, Viss Elliot Safavi, Saroja-Lily Ratnavel, Shuna Snow, and Sophie Ward.

Counting down the days to their wedding, Annie and her fiancé Bel are visited by an unexpected guest. An old friend of Annie’s: free spirit and troublemaker Flo, who announces she’ll be staying with them until their big day. This surprise reunion evolves into a complicated love triangle with dangerous consequences that threaten to destroy Annie and Bel’s happily ever after ...

Photo Credit: Ali Wright

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SWELL at Orange Tree Theatre
Shuna Snow, Ruby Crepin-Glyne, Saroja-Lily Ratnavel

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SWELL at Orange Tree Theatre
Ruby Crepin-Glyne, Saroja-Lily Ratnavel

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SWELL at Orange Tree Theatre
Shuna Show, Hannah Hauer-King, Saroja-Lily Ratnavel

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SWELL at Orange Tree Theatre
Sophie Ward

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SWELL at Orange Tree Theatre
Viss Elliot Safavi

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SWELL at Orange Tree Theatre
Jessica Clark, Ruby Crepin-Glyne

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SWELL at Orange Tree Theatre
Ruby Crepin-Glyne, Sophie Ward

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SWELL at Orange Tree Theatre
Jessica Clark, Saroja-Lily Ratnavel



Recommended For You