OKLAHOMA!
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! in the West End

The production opens at Wyndham’s Theatre on 28 February 2023, with previews from 16 February, and runs until 2 September 2023.

Feb. 02, 2023  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Daniel Fish's production opens at Wyndham's Theatre on 28 February 2023, with previews from 16 February, and runs until 2 September 2023.

Forget what you think it is... this is Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! as you've never seen it before - re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century. Oklahoma! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Eighty years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this visionary production is funny and sexy, provocative and probing, without changing a word of the text.

Cast: Georgina Onuorah (Ado Annie) and Phillip Olagoke (Cord Elam) join the previously announced cast who reprise their roles from the run at the Young Vic: Raphael Bushay (Mike), Arthur Darvill (Curly McLain), James Patrick Davis (Will Parker), Stavros Demetraki (Ali Hakim), Greg Hicks (Andrew Carnes), Rebekah Hinds (Gertie Cummings), Anoushka Lucas (Laurey Williams), Marie-Astrid Mence (Lead Dancer), Liza Sadovy (Aunt Eller) and Patrick Vaill (Jud Fry)

