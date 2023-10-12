Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE at the Noël Coward Theatre

National Theatre's The Ocean at the End of the Lane officially opened at the Noël Coward Theatre on October 11. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call and post-show party below!

Those in attendance included Jennifer Saunders, Callum Howells, Adrian Scarborough, Angela Griffin, Rhea Norwood, Gillian Wright and Jeremy Swift. The production runs in the West End until 25 November 2023.

This first major stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s work blends magic with memory in a tour-de-force of storytelling that takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten and the darkness that lurks at the very edge of it.

The 17-strong ensemble cast are: Charlie Brooks (Ursula), Daniel Cornish (alternate Boy), Trevor Fox (Dad), Emma-Jane Goodwin (ensemble/understudy), Paolo Guidi (ensemble), Millie Hikasa (Lettie Hempstock), Lewis Howard (ensemble/understudy), Kemi-Bo Jacobs (Ginnie Hempstock), Jasmeen James (ensemble/understudy), Ronnie Lee (ensemble), Aimee McGoldrick (ensemble), Laurie Ogden (Sis), Keir Ogilvy (Boy), Domonic Ramsden (ensemble), Joe Rawlinson-Hunt (ensemble/understudy), Risha Silvera (ensemble/understudy) and Finty Williams (Old Mrs Hempstock).

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce